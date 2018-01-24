7 unimaginable health benefits of banana

news

Banana is one of nature’s sweetest foods- packed with a lot of surprising health benefits.

For most people, banana is only known for its great source of potassium. What is unknown is that banana can actually help combat depression, make you smarter, cure hangovers, relieve morning sickness, protect against kidney cancer, diabetes, osteoporosis, and blindness.

In addition, eating bananas could help lower blood pressure and reduce the risks of cancer and asthma as well,

Unarguably, these might seem too much to be true; but it is actually what it.

Here are some of the unimaginable health benefits of banana

1. Potassium

Although a lot of people know that bananas are very rich in potassium, they still cannot tell the importance of potassium to the human body.

Potassium, as a mineral, helps maintain fluid levels in the body and regulates the movement of nutrients and waste products in and out of cells.

It also helps in the contracting of muscles as well as the responding of nerve cells. It keeps the heart beating regularly and can reduce the effect of sodium on blood pressure.

Studies have also shown that potassium may reduce the risk of kidney stones.

2. Source of energy

Professional athletes will tell you that when it comes to dishing out energy, banana is king.

Two bananas, before a strenuous workout is enough to pack energy punch and sustain your blood sugar. Another interesting quality of banana is that it protects against muscle cramps during workouts and night time leg cramps as well.

3. Cures and protect against ulcer

Regular consumption of banana may help protect against stomach ulcers, because over time bananas thicken the protective mucus barrier in the stomach, which prevents damage from hydrochloric acid.

Banana is also known to contain protease inhibitors that help eliminate stomach bacteria which can cause stomach ulcers.

4. Treats hangover

If you were told that banana can actually get rid of the morning inconvenience that comes after the night groove, would you believe?

Well, you should; because a couple of bananas blended with ice, berries and coconut milk or cow’s milk makes a really good hangover recovery drink.

In as much as the better solution is not to drink so much the night before, it is advisable to have some bananas and coconut milk around to help you with the morning trouble just in case.

5. Combat depression

As funny as this may sound, it is actually true. Bananas help overcome depression due to high levels of tryptophan, which is converted into serotonin -- the happy-mood brain neurotransmitter.

Eating banana also improves your mood and helps reduce PMS symptoms, which regulates blood sugar and produces stress-relieving relaxation.

6. Fights cancer

According to a recent Japanese animal research, bananas that are fully ripe (with dark spots) have been observed to produce a compound called TNF–a.

TNF–a, on the other hand, is a cytokine that is believed to have the potential to increase white blood cell count. This, in return, helps enhance our immunity and combat cancerous cell changes.

7. It improves digestion

How many of us know the importance of fiber? Do we even know that fiber is needed to help food travel smoothly through the digestive tract and also improves our bowel movement?

Well, bananas are a great source of dietary fiber, which means they help improve digestion.