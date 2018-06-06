news

Rituals are a way to celebrate life and infuse our days with meaning. However, a routine is made up of those things we do every day. A ritual, however, is how we break up the monotony, create joy in the mundane and nourish our souls. Here are 7 self-care rituals that you can do in under 10 minutes that will feed your mind and soul.

Infusing your day with simple rituals not only reminds you that life is more than crossing things off of your to-do list but they also help you pause and rest when it’s so tempting to just keep going.

They become something to look forward to and just taking 10 minutes out of your day for YOU can work wonders for your mental well-being.

The simpler the ritual, the more sustainable it is and a sustainable ritual is one that will nurture your soul day after day.

Here are 7 quick rituals that you can do in under 10 minutes that make the world of difference!

1. Tea break

Put on the kettle, brew your favourite kind of tea and make sure you savour it. Try it in the morning for a nice start to the day or before you start dinner.

A midday tea break serves as a great reset button and a chance to gather your thoughts, breathe and prepare for the coming evening and bedtime routines.

2. Take a walk

Step outside. Breathe deep. Move your body. A short walk is a great daily ritual that gets you sunshine, fresh air and a chance to take in and appreciate the beauty that surrounds you.

ALSO READ: 'Self love, best love' by Fatimah

3. Breathe

Next time you’re feeling stressed, pay attention to something. Are you holding your breath? Do you find yourself holding your breath throughout the day? Do you feel tense and anxious while you do? Chances are, the answer is yes.

Try creating a breathing ritual. It only takes a few minutes and you can do it at any time. And really, all you’re doing is taking some time to get comfortable and breathe deeply.

Controlled breathing helps you relax, de-stress and increase mindfulness.

4. Meditate

Just a few minutes of meditation can calm your mind and relieve stress. Meditative practice encourages you to focus on the present, rather than worry about the past or future.

There are plenty of meditation apps if you need help. They offer short guided meditations you can fit it anywhere in your day and can help you focus your mind with lots of helpful tips.

ALSO READ: 8 Things to do to love yourself more in 2018

5. Get up and get dressed

Get dressed when you get up, all the way to shoes and more importantly, dress for each day as though you have a special appointment you’re looking forward to. Looking great on the outside can have a profound impact on how you feel on the inside.

Getting up and getting ready with purpose every morning increases productivity and lends to an overall happier mood because you are dressed for action and are ready to conquer the day.

6. Decide how you want to feel

When you wake up, give thanks for the new day and decide on three desired feelings for the day.

They might just pop in your head in the morning, like, “I want to feel joyful, confident and engaged today.” Or, after some prayer and introspection you might think, “When I go to bed tonight, I want to feel peaceful, content and like I connected well with my family.”

However it works for you to decide on those feelings and write them down. Then take steps toward creating those feelings throughout the day. Setting intentions is a great way of guiding yourself towards a desired state of well-being.

7. Break a sweat

There is nothing like a little exercise to make you feel amazing if you don’t have time to hit the gym, no worries, there are plenty of options out there for a fast yet effective workout.

Try downloading an exercise app that walks you through quick yet effective 10 minute exercises that will give you the quick endorphin rush you're looking for.