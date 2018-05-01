news

Fewer things are more jarring than getting a good look at yourself around 3pm and realising the foundation you thought was flawless six hours earlier is now either splotchy, muddy, cracked, or basically non-existent. Here are 6 reasons why your foundation is not working.

You might be quick to blame your skin, but in most cases, it's the makeup you're choosing for your skin. Foundation mistakes are tough to avoid but there are a few factors to consider before you even buy the bottle that will ensure you're getting the most from the formula you choose.

Here are the reasons why your foundation might be all wrong even when you thought otherwise.

1. It oxidised

Hate to break it to you, but you can't just walk into a store, make an educated guess, and walk out with a foundation that kind of looks like your own skin, it's worth taking the time to test and wear before you buy.

A foundation in the bottle in its liquid state is a certain colour, and it can oxidise on the face and change colour as it dries or sets. It can also change depending on your personal pH and chemistry.

Do your homework when selecting a shade by using either a high-tech colour matching machine or trying on a shade in store or letting it sit for a few hours before you take the plunge. Seeing how it adjusts to your skin over the course of a day is absolutely key.

2. The colour's completely off

If you're convinced the selection won't look right for your undertone, take matters into your own hands and either request a sample or go outside to see how it looks in the sunlight.

Ask if you can bring a mirror to an area where natural light is flooding in for the best match. Another great place to examine colour match is outside in the middle of the day, where you can see the truest colour pigment.

Also, make sure that your skin is bare or that you have done anything that can cause redness or distort your pigment will also affect your foundation reading.

3. Prep your skin beforehand

Slathering foundation without prepping it first is the makeup equivalent of putting on nail polish without base coat.

Dead or dry skin creates a lacklustre finish for your foundation. Foundation will adhere to those patches and create an uneven look. The key is to exfoliate, since your heavy-duty moisturiser can't work its magic on your skin if it's blocked by dead cells.

4. Don't use it where you don't need it

When it comes to foundation, less is always more. There are zero exceptions to this. A layer of thick foundation tends to look cakey and can accentuate lines and pores.

If you have noticeable breakouts, spot-treat zits with concealers first, and then blend a light layer of foundation all over so it looks seamless, but still like your own skin.

5. Why not try powder?!

Women have been skeptical about powder, but today’s formulas are so lightweight and virtually undetectable. It absorbs the excess moisture in the formula and helps it adhere to the skin, giving it longevity and a more indelible, longer-lasting look to your makeup.

Not only will your skin look as though you slapped an Insta filter over it, your makeup will also last longer. Plus, if you're prone to shine, you won't need to bother with touch-ups with blotting paper.

6. Think about application

You can always dust on powder with a fluffy brush, but if you have the time, try using it with a dry makeup sponge. When using powder to set a liquid or cream foundation, it's best to 'press' on the product either by using a dry Beautyblender or a firm, tapered brush.

These tools give you more control and allow me to let skin shine through where I want it to. This way, you can strike the perfect, dewy balance between shiny and matte skin. Foundation mistakes, fixed.