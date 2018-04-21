news

Would you believe if I tell you that dandruff, which is the shedding of dead skin cells from the scalp, is affecting almost half the world's population?

Well, the reason why this might seem otherwise is that for most people the condition is usually mild; while for others, it is worse.

Normally, as skin cells die, a small amount of flaking is experienced; about 487,000 cells/cm2 are released after detergent treatment.

But for some people, certain triggers encourage large amount of flaking up to 800,000 cells/cm2, that are usually accompanied by redness and irritation.

What are the causes of dandruff?

Naturally, skin cells are continuously formed on the scalp; so the shedding of dead skin cells is normal. However, with dandruff, skin cells are shed at a faster rate than normal. Oil from the scalp causes the skin cells to clump together and appear as white flakes.

Dandruff can be caused by a number of things, including dry skin; sensitivity to hair products; and skin conditions such as psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, or eczema.

The overgrowth of yeast, which can be caused by stress, hormones, too much oil on the scalp, or problems with the immune system can also result in dandruff.

What are the symptoms of dandruff?

Known to many sufferers, one of the most common and often the first symptom of dandruff is white flakes seen on dark clothes.

Also included on the symptoms list are:

Itchy scalp Scaly facial skin Recurrent ear "eczema" Facial rash over eyebrows, nose, and ears Oily scalp and facial skin with dry flakes Eyebrow rash Beard rash Chest rash with dry flakes and red spots.

Natural treatment for preventing hair loss caused by dandruff

1. Methi for dandruff removal

Ingredients

Methi (fenugreek) seeds - 2 tablespoon

Apple cider vinegar - 1 cup

Water - 1 cup

Method of application

Let the methi (fenugreek) seeds soak overnight in water. Grind the seeds to form a paste the following morning. Add the apple cider vinegar to the paste Apply the paste on your scalp. Leave it for about 30 minutes before washing it off with a mild shampoo. Repeat this, at least, once every week.

2. Aspirin

Ingredients

Aspirin – 2 tablets

Shampoo

Method of application

Crush the tablets and add them inside the shampoo. Apply the tablet-shampoo on your scalp. Sud (foam) for about 5 minutes and let it sit. Rinse your hair thoroughly.

3. Baking soda

Ingredients

Baking soda – 2 tablespoon

Water

Method of application

Wash your hair with hot water Add a few drops of water to the baking soda Massage the paste that’s formed into your scalp. Rinse thoroughly.

4. Natural soap nuts (Reetha) - effective dandruff control & fragrance

Ingredients

Soap nuts (reetha) – about 15

Amla juice - 1 tablespoon

Water – about 3 cups

Method of application

Soak the soap nuts (reetha) in water for one night Grind the soap nuts into powder and boil it in water the following morning Strain the powder by adding the amla juice (mix thoroughly). Massage this paste on your scalp and leave it for about 30 minutes. Rinse your scalp thoroughly.

5. Lemon juice

Ingredient

Lemon juice – 4 lemons' worth

Method of application

Massage the lemon juice on your scalp. Leave it to sit for about 15 minutes. Rinse your scalp thoroughly.

6. Aloe Vera Gel

Ingredient

Aloe vera gel – 5 tablespoon

Method of application

Massage the aloe vera gel into your scalp. Leave it to sit for about 30 minutes. Rinse thoroughly with mild shampoo optional.

In conclusion, it is important to note that no matter how bad the condition of your hair maybe, if you could keep dandruff at bay with the above agents of dandruff treatment, you will have a head full of hair for years to come.

