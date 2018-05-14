5 ways to naturally get rid of fungal infection

news

When it comes to getting rid of fungal infection, especially Candida, the first step is to stop feeding it.

And according to research, sugar is worse than an enemy to every sufferer of fungal infection. This means getting rid of fungal infection requires eliminating all forms of sugar including simple carbohydrates (and alcohol) that the body turns into sugar.

In addition, further studies have shown that yeast in food feeds fungal infection. This is why doctors advise people battling an overgrowth of systemic yeast or fighting a localized infection, to avoid any foods with yeast.

So, for you, the good of your health, restrain yourself from eating any trigger foods that you suspect may be a source of an allergic response; including the ones you've had an allergic response to in the past.

And talking about diet, your diet should consist of 80% fresh, raw, organic produce, more vegetables than fruit. Choose a wide variety of nutrient-dense foods. Avoid processed foods, and do not eat any foods with artificial flavorings, colorings, preservatives, MSG, or trans fats.

Here are five natural ways to get rid of fungal infection

1. Apple cedar vinegar

Studies have shown that apple cider vinegar is a common treatment for any kind of fungal infection and this due to the presence of antimicrobial properties.

Apple cider vinegar helps kill the fungus causing the infection. Plus, its mild acidic nature helps prevent the infection from spreading and promotes a speedy recovery.

Mix two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in one cup of warm water and drink it twice daily.

You can also dilute apple cider vinegar with an equal amount of water, and then apply it externally on the affected skin. Leave it on for 30 minutes. You can even soak the infected skin area in this solution for 30 minutes. When done, pat dries the area thoroughly with a towel or dryer.

2. Garlic

From time in memorial, people a lot of people have been using garlic for anti-biotic around the world. And according to recent studies, garlic has been shown to be a powerful anti-fungal that does not destroy beneficial bacteria in the gut.

However, garlic kills bad bacteria while killing 24 out of 26 strains of Candida.

Crush two garlic cloves and add a few drops of olive oil to make a paste. Apply the paste on the affected areas and leave it on for 30 minutes. Then wash the area with lukewarm water and pat dry the skin thoroughly. Follow this treatment twice daily until you get rid of the infection.

To treat a fungal infection in the vagina, wrap one garlic clove in gauze and put it in the vagina for not more than 30 minutes. Use this treatment once daily for several days.

You can also add a few garlic cloves to your food to speed up the healing process of any fungal infection. You can even take garlic supplements, but only after consulting your doctor.

3. Coconut oil

When it comes to health benefits of organic products, coconut oil is king. Derived from the flesh of the coconut, the oil has many health benefits, including antifungal properties.

As a matter of fact, studies have shown that coconut oil is effective against Candida albicans, making this home remedy one of the few with strong evidence that it actually works.

And in other to treat fungal infection with coconut oil, ensure you’re using pure, organic coconut oil; and you can apply the oil directly to the affected area.

4. Aloe Vera

Research has revealed that aloe vera lowers pH levels; thereby creating an inhospitable environment for Candida. It also helps detoxify the liver.

The liver filters the byproducts of Candida and deals with toxins from the die-off process as the Candida is destroyed. Aloe Vera juice can be consumed on a daily basis (no more than 1/4 a cup) or capsules can be taken.

5. Clove oil

Clove oil is a powerful anti-fungal that also boosts the immune system. Use 15-30 drops in water, three times daily.