5 surprising symptoms of lung cancer everyone should know

According to several studies, lung cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the lungs. It is a malignant lung tumor characterized by uncontrolled cell growth in tissues of the lung.

Lung cancer, which is also known as lung carcinoma, has been shown to be the leading cause of cancer deaths in most countries, especially in the United States.

As a matter of fact, studies further studies have also shown that lung cancer claims more lives each year than do colon, prostate, ovarian and breast cancers combined.

However, it is important to note that people who smoke have the greatest risk of lung cancer (The vast majority (85%) of cases of lung cancer is due to long-term tobacco smoking). And the risk of lung cancer increases with the length of time and number of cigarettes you've smoked.

Nevertheless, it also occurs in people who have never smoked.

Be that as it may, there are particular signs that may be a warning of this lung cancer. And without proper observation, they can easily go unnoticed or be confused with another disease. Therefore, it is important to note that paying immediate attention to these symptoms help increase the chances of a successful treatment.

Here are five surprising signs of lung cancer everyone should know

1. Persistent cough

This cough is usually dry but sometimes accompanied by blood, it also comes with thick, reddish mucus for other people

So, if you have a cough that has any of these symptoms and lasts more than usual, it is advisable to go to a respiratory specialist as soon as possible.

The specialist should perform a series of tests to rule out the possibility of lung cancer.

2. Inflammation of neck and face

Studies have shown that this symptom is known to occur when the tumor increases the amount of pressure on the vena cava, the vein that’s responsible for transporting blood from your head and arms back to your heart.

And this is because the blood flows slower than it should be; making it impossible to get rid of the inflammation with just massages.

3. Bone pain

According to Jack Jacoub, a medical oncologist, and director of thoracic oncology, you start feeling the ache deep in your bone or joints when the lung cancer has spread to other organs of your body.

In other words, bone pain is a sign of lung cancer that usually occurs when it has already spread to other parts of the body; the back and hips are the areas that are affected.

Of course, a lot of people often see this symptom as common, especially the aged ones. It is, therefore, advisable for proper check up to be carried out if this symptom is experienced even if it is not serious.

4. Weakness of the muscle

Studies have shown that lung cancer does not only affect the organs, it also affects the muscles as well.

And one of the first areas to feel the impact is usually the hips. According to Dr. Jacoub, you might even find it hard to get out of a chair.

It is important to note that weakness in the shoulders, arms, and legs are also typical as well.

5. Weight loss

Weight loss can be very beautiful for overweight people. But when you start experiencing sudden weight loss without any apparent cause, then it is time to check for the possibilities of lung cancer.

