(5 surprising health benefits of eating beans)

Everybody knows that beans are a rich source of protein, but not too many people know that this food carries a lot of health benefit.

Of course, beans contain amino acids which are the chemicals that combine to form protein and help build muscle. But recent studies have also shown that they are rich in a type of antioxidant called polyphenols.

Antioxidants fight the effects of free radicals, which are chemicals that affect a wide range of processes in the body, from physical aging to cancer and inflammation.

There other surprising health benefits that come with eating beans; read on to see five of them.

1. Beans can help lower cholesterol

Studies have shown that beans provide the body with soluble fiber, which plays an important role in controlling blood cholesterol levels.

And according to the finding of recent studies, about 10 grams of soluble fiber a day, the amount in 1/2 to 1 1/2 cups of navy beans, reduces LDL cholesterol by about 10 percent.

In addition, beans contain saponins and phytosterols, which help lower cholesterol.

2. It promotes heart health

Medical practitioners do affirm that people who consume beans may be less likely to die of a heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular health problem. And this is as a result of a 2013 analysis of previous studies that found a clear correlation between eating beans and a reduced risk of coronary heart disease.

However, as mentioned earlier, beans help to lower cholesterol; and since high cholesterol is a risk factor for heart disease and heart attacks, it goes to say that beans help to promote heart health.

3. Beans can help lower the risk of diabetes

According to a study published in January 2008 in the "American Journal of Clinical Nutrition," eating beans and other legumes may lower your risk for type two diabetes.

As a matter of fact, participants who consumed more beans were less likely to develop diabetes during the course of the study, and this might be as a result of the fiber and antioxidants contained in the beans.

It can also be due to the low glycemic index of the beans compared to other carbohydrates.

However, it is important to note that glycemic index measures the effect of carbohydrate-containing foods on blood sugar, with foods low on the index causing blood sugar levels to raise the least.

4. Beans help to reduce cancer risk

Beans are packed with a lot of antioxidants; this is why scientists recommend that adults consume three cups of beans per week to promote health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases, like cancer.

In addition, recent studies have also shown that Some studies have shown that beans act as antioxidants and anti-inflammatories whose effect could reduce the risk of cancer.

5. It helps to control appetite

Every lover of beans knows this: Eating beans help prevent food craving. And this is due to the fiber and healthy starches in beans.

As a matter of fact, People tend to feel fuller after consuming beans, which may prevent overeating and even help with weight loss.