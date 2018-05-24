5 sleeping positions to help prevent back and neck pain

news

Some causes of neck pain, such as age-related wear and tear, are beyond our ability to control. Nevertheless, there are many things that can be done to minimize ones risk.

And one place to start is to look at how you sleep and what effect this may have on neck pain.

Here are five sleeping positions to either prevent both neck and back pain

1. Supine position

It is true that when it comes to sleeping there are no rules. However, there are certain guidelines that you can follow to ensure a more comfortable sleep.

If you prefer to sleep on your back, it is advisable to place a pillow underneath your knees, and another one under the small of your back.

In this position, gravity can force the back to arch abnormally.

If you have sciatica or low back pain, sleeping in this position can be a challenge. So be sure to provide support on your back and beneath the back of your knees to alleviate any pressure on the lower back.

To lie on your back with slightly bent knees is actually a good variation of this position.

2. Side sleeper

The anchor point of side sleeper is at the waist; neck, as well as knee area. And to obtain a matching position to the mattress, it is highly suggested to utilize neck support pillows to support your neck and head.

In addition, support pillows must be put under your waist as well as in-between your knees.

The aim of putting a pillow between your knees is to avoid your spine from bending on the other side or too much rotating that might strain the lower back.

3. Starfish position

This sleeping position refers to sleeping on your back with your arms up.

According to health experts, the starfish position is good for back health, but also to prevent facial wrinkles and even acid reflux.

However, sleeping in this position can trigger snoring and also lead to pain in your shoulders because your arms put extra pressure on the nerves of your shoulders.

4. Fetal position

This sleeping position is advisable for those who are suffering lumbar spinal stenosis or popularly known as osteoarthritis and have an issue getting to sleep. But is also helpful for people with lower back pain.

Tuck a whole pillow or bolster between legs to ease the pressure off from your lower back.

5. Sleeping on your back

Health experts agree that sleeping on your back is the best position. And this is because it does not put an extra pressure on your spine or neck.

In fact, with this sleeping position, your spine stays in natural alignment all night long, which will prevent the possibility of a backache and a strained neck.

Note

Sleeping on your stomach is wrong. This position doesn't support spine alignment and it puts pressure on your joint.

In addition, because you can't breathe through your pillow, your head is forced to the side, thus twisting your neck.

Sleeping on the ground with a pillow can also be great for both the waist and the back as well. It works wonders for some.