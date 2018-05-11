5 natural ways to remove black spots at home

news

Black spots are left after acne is treated and its prevalent amongst almost all teenagers during puberty.

For many black spot sufferers, the prospect of living blemish-free can easily lead to a medicine cabinet full of chemical creams and oral medications.

While these treatments may offer immediate and powerful results, they also tend to carry a long list of side-effects. For those who desire a safe alternative to get rid of the scars left behind from pimples and acne, try some of these clever natural solutions.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera gel is a fantastic remedy to get rid of acne scars. It regenerates damaged tissues and decreases swelling on the affected area. Regular usage of aloe vera gel also helps prevent breakouts, resulting in smoother skin.

How to use:

Take an aloe vera leaf, peel the outer covering and extract the gel from inside

Apply the gel on the scars and leave it for 30 minutes, and wash it off with cold water

Apply the gel two times a day for best results.

Baking soda

Baking soda is a common household item with enormous uses, including the ability to help heal scars. It is composed of sodium bicarbonate crystals which gently exfoliate skin when used as a cleansing scrub.

How to use it:

Just mix a few teaspoons of baking soda with enough water to form a thick paste then massage into skin where scars are present. Once applied, you should leave the mixture on for a minute or two.

This will allow the soda to cleanse pores and help prevent further blemishes. After a couple of minutes, wash your face in lukewarm water and apply a good natural moisturizer like, jojoba, coconut, or olive oil.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is at the top of the list when it comes to natural moisturizers with healing properties.

How to use it:

Scoop about a quarter of a teaspoon of virgin coconut oil into the palm of your hand and let it melt as it comes up to body temperature. With your fingertips, massage oil directly onto scarred skin and let it soak in.

There is no need to wash coconut oil away as the vitamins and essential fatty acids will continue to work and improve skin health as long as you wear it. However, if the oil is too heavy for your comfort, leave it on for at least thirty minutes before removing with an all-natural cleanser.

Onions

Onions are an age old remedy for scars and they are even used in some commercial scar fading creams.

How to use it:

Simply apply onion juice to the affected area and leave it on for fifteen minutes, it will reduce inflammation and, over time, fade scar tissue.

Honey

Another natural moisturizer which can help heal scars is honey. It is best to use raw honey, not the processed kind found on the shelves of most chain grocery stores.

How to use it:

Simply massage a small amount of honey over your scars and let this wonder of nature work its magic. You can also mix about a teaspoon of ground cinnamon per two tablespoons of honey for added pore-cleansing power. Use this treatment as often and for as long as you like.

Lemon

Lemon is the best remedy for oily skin. The juice contains citric acid which can neutralise and control the oil secretion of oily skin.

It has the capacity to reduce pimples effectively. The acid quite well works to kill the harmful acne causing bacteria along with reducing the scars.

How to use it:

Simply squeeze the juice from one organic lemon into a small bowl. You can use this treatment undiluted or mixed with water if you have sensitive skin. Dab juice over scars with a cotton ball and let it dry completely. Then rinse your face with cool water and follow up with a natural moisturizer. Repeat this treatment once every two or three days.