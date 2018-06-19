Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

5 natural ways to increase low sperm count

Wellness How to naturally increase low sperm count

Do not keep your cell phone in your pocket and do not place your laptop computer on your lap.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to naturally increase low sperm count play

How to naturally increase low sperm count

(Healthy living)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Researchers have concluded that sperm quality and fertility rate are on the decline around the world.

As a matter of fact, a 2017 study shows that the average sperm count in Europe, Australia, and North America has dropped by 59.3 percent, between 1973 and 2011.

Five top causes of low sperm count

There are many potential causes of low sperm count and male infertility;fortunately, we can control many by reducing exposure to them. The following are top five causes of low sperm count: 

1. EMF’s 

Electromagnetic frequencies (EMF’s) have been shown through studies to lower sperm count due to the heating of the testicles from the EMF’s.

Do not keep your cell phone in your pocket and do not place your laptop computer on your lap.

2. Cigarette smoking

Smoking damages the sperm. But what is important is that the damage done from smoking can be reversed when you quit smoking.

3. Alcohol

Alcoholic drinks play

Alcoholic drinks

(The journal)
 

In a study of men with poor sperm quality, excessive alcohol consumption was associated with a decrease in the number of normal sperm.

4. Plastics

When plastics are heated they release xenohormones which mimic estrogen in the body.

5. Pesticides and hormones in foods 

The pesticides found on produce and the hormones added to dairy and meat have a HUGE effect on a man’s hormonal balance. 

Here are five natural ways to increase low sperm count

1. Reduce stress

Studies have shown that stress can cause the body to take defensive actions and conserve energy.

How to naturally increase low sperm count play

How to naturally increase low sperm count

(Healthy living)

In times of distress, it makes biological sense for the body to become less concerned with reproduction and more focused on surviving. However, reducing stress requires addressing the cause. 

2. Do away with excessive alcohol

Although the studies exploring the link between low sperm count and alcohol are limited, researchers have linked the worldwide use of drugs such as alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine to decreased sperm production.

3. Ejaculate less frequently

Studies have shown that frequent ejaculations can lower sperm count, especially for people with this condition.

Thus, if you have sex or masturbate daily, it is advisable for you down on the frequency for increased sperm production.

4. Quit smoking

Cigarette play

Cigarette

(BBC)

According to one study, men who smoke have 22% fewer sperm than men who don’t. This is because smoking cigarette causes sperm counts to be lower, makes them move more slowly, and causes the sperm themselves to be misshapen.

5. Get enough rest and exercise

Several studies have shown that weight loss and exercise in obese and overweight individuals can lead to improved or increased sperm counts.

ALSO READ: 5 unbelievable fruits that will help you get rid of belly fat

 

 

 

More

Nosebleed Causes, treatment and possible ways to prevent this disorder
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

Top 3

1 Beauty Tips 3 simple ways to lighten your underarmbullet
2 Wellness 5 unbelievable fruits that will help you get rid of belly fatbullet
3 Bitter Leaf The health benefits of this plant are miraculousbullet

Related Articles

Wellness 5 unbelievable fruits that will help you get rid of belly fat
Stress Ulcer Symptoms and natural remedies for this illness
Wellness 5 unbelievable foods that are bad for your skin
Snoring What you probably didn't know about this condition
Coffee The health benefits of this drink will make you want some everyday
Wellness The health benefit of brushing your tongue is priceless
Cashew The health benefits of this fruit are wonderful

Beauty & Health

Panty
Health Tips 3 home remedies for vaginal thrush
Causes, treatment and possible ways to prevent nosebleed
Nosebleed Causes, treatment and possible ways to prevent this disorder
Lola OJ's ice blue hair is a big mood
Lola OJ Beauty influencer's blue hair is a big mood
The truth about hair extensions
Beauty Insider Take a look at the harsh truth behind hair extensions