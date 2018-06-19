5 natural ways to increase low sperm count

Do not keep your cell phone in your pocket and do not place your laptop computer on your lap.
As a matter of fact, a 2017 study shows that the average sperm count in Europe, Australia, and North America has dropped by 59.3 percent, between 1973 and 2011.
There are many potential causes of low sperm count and male infertility;fortunately, we can control many by reducing exposure to them. The following are top five causes of low sperm count:
Electromagnetic frequencies (EMF’s) have been shown through studies to lower sperm count due to the heating of the testicles from the EMF’s.
Smoking damages the sperm. But what is important is that the damage done from smoking can be reversed when you quit smoking.
In a study of men with poor sperm quality, excessive alcohol consumption was associated with a decrease in the number of normal sperm.
When plastics are heated they release xenohormones which mimic estrogen in the body.
The pesticides found on produce and the hormones added to dairy and meat have a HUGE effect on a man’s hormonal balance.
Studies have shown that stress can cause the body to take defensive actions and conserve energy.
In times of distress, it makes biological sense for the body to become less concerned with reproduction and more focused on surviving. However, reducing stress requires addressing the cause.
Although the studies exploring the link between low sperm count and alcohol are limited, researchers have linked the worldwide use of drugs such as alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine to decreased sperm production.
Studies have shown that frequent ejaculations can lower sperm count, especially for people with this condition.
Thus, if you have sex or masturbate daily, it is advisable for you down on the frequency for increased sperm production.
According to one study, men who smoke have 22% fewer sperm than men who don’t. This is because smoking cigarette causes sperm counts to be lower, makes them move more slowly, and causes the sperm themselves to be misshapen.
Several studies have shown that weight loss and exercise in obese and overweight individuals can lead to improved or increased sperm counts.
