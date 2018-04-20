Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

5 incredible health benefits of eating crayfish

Crayfish The health befits of eating this seafood are incredible

Studies have shown that the omega-3 fatty acids contained in crayfish help to promote eyesight by reducing the risks of loss vision and macular degeneration.

  • Published:
(Live strong)
With over 300 hundred different species, crayfish are among the popular cuisines in the world. And it is known for both its great taste and lot of vitamin minerals. 

Categorized as seafood, studies have shown that cooked crayfish is rich in vitamin B, copper, selenium, protein, iron, zinc, and amino acids. And they help promote body metabolism as well as regenerating body cells.

It also contains omega-3 fatty acids, which helps in the promotion of healthy joints and overall body health. There is also protein in crayfish, and it serves as building block for bones, muscles, cartilage, skin, and blood.

Here are some of the incredible health benefits of eating crayfish

1. Crayfish helps to promote eye health

Studies have shown that the omega-3 fatty acids contained in crayfish help to promote eyesight by reducing the risks of loss vision and macular degeneration.

In addition to eating crayfish, vitamin A foods like carrot, beef liver and other vegetables also help to promote healthy vision.

(Time out)

 

2. It is believed to help combat depression

The omega-3 fatty acid which is contained in crayfish helps to promote mental health. This is why some medical practitioners believe that that this food can help to deal with depression.

Owing to this, it is, therefore, advisable for people exposed to conditions that might lead to depression to consume crayfish to help them get rid of depression.

3. It promotes healthy skin

As doubtful as this might sound, it is what it is. Studies have shown that this supper seafood can help promote healthy skin. And this is due to the presence of omega-3 fatty acids which protects the skin against UV (Ultra-Violent) rays.

(Narratively)

It also goes to say that crayfish deal with spots and blemishes, as well as promoting glowing skin.

4. It provides the body with needed vitamins

It is important to note that just one serving of crayfish contains 30percent of the daily value vitamin B-12, 10 percent of the DV for niacin and folate and four percent of the DV for riboflavin, thiamine, and vitamin B-6.

As a matter of fact, the B vitamins are essential for nervous system function, turning the food you eat into energy and keeping your liver, eyes, skin, and hair healthy.

5. Crayfish helps to promote healthy brain

As earlier mentioned, the omega-3 acids that are contained in crayfish help promote the work of brain functioning and give more energy to the brain. They also encourage a strong cognitive function.

(Live strong)

 

In addition, recent studies have shown that eating crayfish on a regular helps prevent the risk of Alzheimer disease.

More

Tomatoes The health benefits of this plant will surprise you
