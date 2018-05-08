Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

5 home remedies for getting rid of ringworm

It is true that a lot of people think ringworm is caused by worms, because of the name. But that is not the case, as it caused by a type of fungus called tinea. This fungus known as tinea lives on the dead tissues of the skin, including the nails and hair. 

So, you may want to ask where does the name, ringworm, come from? Well, ringworm is known to cause a red, scaly, itchy patch on your skin. And over time, it takes the shape of a circle or a ring; or even several rings: This is where the name "ringworm" comes from.

What are the causes of ringworm?

Studies have shown that ringworm is a highly contagious fungal skin infection, and it is caused by dermatophytes (tinea) which is a group of parasitic fungi.

Upon contacting human or animal skin, the organism in the parasitic fungi starts to multiply; this is when a ringworm infection develops.

That being said, the followings are possible ways to contract ringworm infection:

  1. Human-to-human: In other words, skin-to-skin contact with an infected person.

  2. Object-to-human:  When a person uses an item (like a towel or comb) that was previously used by someone who has ringworm.

  3. Animal-to-human: For example, by a human petting or grooming a cat or dog with ringworm. Interesting fact: cows also commonly have ringworm.

  4. Soil-to-human: This is the rarest means of transmission, but it is possible to contract ringworm from prolonged contact with infected soil.

However, here are five home remedies to help get rid of ringworm

1. Soap and water

One of the difficulties of treating ringworm is that it has the ability to spread and infect other parts of the body. However, in other to prevent ringworm from spreading or infecting other areas of the body, keep the skin as clean as possible.

And to do this, rinse the infection with soap and warm water once or twice daily. Remember to dry the skin fully, as fungus is known to thrive in moist areas. Also, do not forget to clean the skin before applying any other home remedy.

2. Coconut oil

When it comes to curing ringworm, the effectiveness of coconut oil cannot be overemphasized. And this is because of the Lauric Acid contained in it, which acts as a powerful anti-fungal agent.

As a matter of fact, the Lauric Acid found in coconut oil will kill the ringworm fungus and soothe the skin. This allows for a quick and gentle healing process that is safe for both children and pets.

3. Aloe Vera

Research findings have shown that aloe vera contains six antiseptic agents that exhibit antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral activities.

And to eliminate ringworm with aloe vera, apply the gel from the plant onto the ringworm patch three or four times daily.

4. Apple cedar vinegar

If apple cedar vinegar is known for anything, it is because of its anti-fungal properties. Apple cedar vinegar is very effective when it comes to getting rid of ringworm. Just apply it directly to the infected area of the skin and it will provide an acidic environment in which the fungi that cause the ringworm cannot thrive.

A regular usage of apple cider vinegar will lead to the complete elimination of the fungi.

5. Turmeric

Mix turmeric with a small amount of water or coconut oil until it forms a paste and apply gently to the skin. Leave it to dry before washing off with warm soapy water.

In conclusion, it is important to note that not all remedies will work for all cases of ringworm. So, if after treating ringworm with home remedies for two weeks and symptom continue to persist, it is then advisable to see a doctor for further medication. 

