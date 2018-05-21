Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

5 foods that help reduce your risk of having cancer

One large study found that eating citrus fruits such as lemons, limes, grapefruits, and oranges have been associated with a lower risk of cancer.

  Published:
Studies have shown that there are many factors that contribute to the risk of having cancer.

While some of them, such as genetics and environment, are beyond our ability to control, 70% of cancer risk factors are within our ability to change.

Apart from avoiding cigarettes, limiting alcohol, reaching a healthy weight, and getting regular exercise, it is important to note that one way to prevent and treat cancer is through eating a nutrient-dense diet and avoiding things that are known to increase cancer risk.

It is known to every Dick and Harry that what you eat- and don't eat- have a powerful effect on your health, including your risk of having cancer.

Here are five foods that reduce your cancer risk

1. Tomatoes

Studies have shown that lycopene is a compound found in tomatoes that is responsible for its vibrant red color as well as its anticancer properties. This is why scientists claim that an increased intake of lycopene and tomatoes could lead to a reduced risk of prostate cancer.

However, to increase your intake of lycopene, include a serving or two of tomatoes in your diet each day by adding them to sandwiches, salads, sauces or pasta dishes.

2. Citric fruits

As a matter of fact, participants who ate a higher amount of citrus fruits had a lower risk of developing cancers of the digestive and upper respiratory tracts.

A review looking at nine studies also found that a greater intake of citrus fruits was linked to a reduced risk of pancreatic cancer.

Finally, a review of 14 studies showed that a high intake or at least three servings per week, of citrus fruit, reduced the risk of stomach cancer by 28%.

3. Dates

According to the USDA, dates are higher in total polyphenols than any of the most commonly consumed fruits or vegetables.

And this is due to the fact that they grow in deserts, and the harsh environment causes polyphenols to provide protection from oxidative stress to the palm's fruit. It is, however, important to note that polyphenols, along with vitamin B6 and fiber, may help prevent certain types of cancer.

4. Ginger

One study from the University of Michigan found that the anticancer properties of ginger cause ovarian cancer cells to die. Furthermore, it was also stated that ginger root supplements help reduce inflammation in the colon; suggesting that ginger may have potential as a preventive measure for cancer.

5. Beans

Studies have found that beans are high in fiber, and this fiber has been shown to protect against colorectal cancer. Thus, eating a few servings of beans each week may increase your fiber intake and help lower the risk of developing cancer.

ALSO READ: 5 foods that increase your risk of having this disease

 

 

Lemon The health benefits of this fruits are numerous and amazing
