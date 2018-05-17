Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

5 early symptoms and risk factors of you should know

Diabetes 5 early symptoms and risk factors of this disease everyone should know

However, it is important to note that diabetes can strike anyone at any point in time. And as it stands, the numbers of diabetic patients worldwide are on the rise.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 early symptoms and risk factors of you should know play

5 early symptoms and risk factors of you should know

(Diabetes daily)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Studies have shown that diabetes is a disease that occurs when your blood glucose, which is also known as blood sugar, rises to a high level.

It can also be said to be a disease in which the body’s ability to produce or respond to the hormone insulin is impaired, resulting in abnormal metabolism of carbohydrates and elevated levels of glucose in the blood.

However, it is important to note that diabetes can strike anyone at any point in time. And as it stands, the numbers of diabetic patients worldwide are on the rise.

What are the possible risk factors for diabetes?

Recent studies have shown that gender is a risk factor for diabetes, and men are at higher risk for developing type two diabetes than women. Be that as it may, other risk factors for developing diabetes for both men and women include:

  • Family history: first degree relative with diabetes

  • Ethnicity: increased risk for Asians, Hispanics, and African Americans

  • Obesity

  • Fat distribution: more fat around the middle

  • High blood pressure

  • High cholesterol

  • Sedentary lifestyle (lack of exercise and/or not physically active)

  • Smoking

  • Excess alcohol intake

  • Lack of sleep

  • Low testosterone in men

  • An unhealthy diet with high-calorie content containing sugars and lacking beneficial compounds to increase wellness

Here are five early symptoms of diabetes everyone should know

1. Being thirstier and peeing regularly

Studies have shown that people with diabetes pee regularly than normal and are thirstier as well. Normally, the average person usually has to pee between four and seven times in 24 hours, but this is not the case with people with diabetes, as they've been observed to go a lot more.

5 early symptoms and risk factors of you should know play

5 early symptoms and risk factors of you should know

(Capital fm)

 

And this due to the fact that your body reabsorbs glucose as it passes through your kidneys. But when diabetes pushes your blood sugar up, your kidneys may not be able to bring it all back in. This causes the body to make more urine, and that takes fluids.

2. Dry mouth and itchy skin

Dry mouth and itchy skin have been observed to be one of the early symptoms of diabetes. And this is because, in reaction to the first symptom, your body is using fluids to make pee; thus, there's less moisture for other things. You could get dehydrated, and your mouth may feel dry. Dry skin can make you itchy.

3. Unplanned weight loss

If your body can't get energy from your food, it will start burning muscle and fat for energy instead. You may lose weight even though you haven't changed how you eat.

4. Nausea and vomiting

5 early symptoms and risk factors of you should know play

5 early symptoms and risk factors of you should know

(Bil kagb)
 

When your body resorts to burning fat, it makes “ketones.” These can build up in your blood to dangerous levels, a possibly life-threatening condition called diabetic ketoacidosis. Ketones can make you feel sick to your stomach.

5. Hunger and fatigue

Science teaches that our body converts the food we eat into glucose that our cells use for energy. But our cells need insulin to bring the glucose in.

However, if your body doesn't make enough or any insulin, or if your cells resist the insulin your body makes, the glucose can't get into them and you have no energy. This can make you more hungry and tired than usual.

ALSO READ: Here is how to reverse premature gray hair naturally

 

 

More

Wellness Types of teeth and their common problems
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

Top 3

1 Vaseline Would you use this to make your breasts bigger?bullet
2 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
3 Bobrisky Controversial celebrity looks stunning in new photosbullet

Related Articles

Pawpaw The health benefits of this fruit will blow your mind
Pineapple The health benefits of this fruit are wonderful
Orange The health benefits of this fruit are priceless
Okra The health benefits of this plant are wonderful
Moringa The health benefits of this plant are unbelievable
Tomatoes The health benefits of this plant will surprise you
Earthing The health benefits of walking barefoot are incredible
Turmeric The health benefits of this super herb are surprising

Beauty & Health

The best leggings for every type of workout
Girl Smarts The best leggings for every type of workout
A random dude said pink looked 'so old' — So obviously she roasted him
Girl Smarts A random dude said pink looked 'so old' — So obviously she roasted him
5 times Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'O was natural hair goals
Lupita Nyong'o 5 times the Kenyan actress was natural hair goals
Here are 5 ways to get rid of toxic substance from your body
Detoxification Here are 7 ways to get rid of toxic substance from your body