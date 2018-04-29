Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

5 cancer causing foods in your diet you did not know

5 cancer causing foods in your diet you did not know

Desisting from these foods and getting enough exercise can put you at less risk of cancer.

Cancer treatments can make it hard to do the things you’ve always done as a human being so take note of these list of foods.

People who adopt the right health and wellness habits can reduce their risk of ever getting cancer by over fifty percent. That's a pretty staggering statistic.

Cancer is often the disease that kills centenarians, and cancer has a strong genetic component. Desisting from these foods and getting enough exercise can put you at less risk of cancer.

As much as people understandably love sugar, sugar is something that literally feeds cancer cells. Diabetes mediation can be used in order to fight cancer cells, which should illustrate the danger of refined sugars in the fight against cancer.

2. Red Meat

People can still eat red meat sometimes. However, even eating small amounts of red meat every day is a huge problem from the perspective of cancer development. Factory farmed red meat is particularly bad, since disease outbreaks among cows are controlled through carcinogenic chemicals. You want to avoid this at all costs.

3. Microwave Popcorn

You can expect to find more than kernels in microwave popcorn. There is PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid). This has been known to cause cancer in living tissue. Likewise, the corn is mostly GMO.

4. Canned Foods

Many of the cans on the market today are lined with BPA. This is an item that has been known to change brain cells. Studies have shown this to be true in rats.

5. Soda Pop

Soda contains refined sugar, which is known to spike your insulin levels quickly and is a genetically modified product. Cancers must have a sweet tooth because refined sugars and fructose found in sodas directly feed cancer cells.

