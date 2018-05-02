Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

5 black beauty bloggers that you need to know

Representation matters and these black beauty bloggers are doing their part to uplift the black community through their engaging and interesting content.

Admit it, there a YouTube addict in all of us. Trawling through hours and hours of video footage trying to learn as much as possible from our faves. Sometimes, it may be hard to know which channel to look up next but here are 5 black beauty bloggers that you need to know and subscribe to.

There are hundreds and thousands of YouTubers out there that have amazing content, we just probably haven't heard of them. With YouTube often offering suggestions to watch beauty bloggers with well over 50K views per video, it's no wonder why so many talented, interesting and well-informed beauty bloggers go unnoticed.

Instead of watching the same ladies day in day out, shake up your Youtube world with this list of 5 women who you won't regret subbing to.

New York beauty blogger/vlogger and nursing student, Ashley Claire makes beauty look easy with a variety of makeup tutorials that glam up the everyday look as she teaches her subbscribers to enhance their natural beauty. Ashley's cherub like face lights up our screen and she's also the highlighter queen!

Jaleesa Moses is the very definition of positive vibes. This beautiful spirit keeps her viewers updated with her natural hair styles, exotic trips, makeup looks, and skincare routines.

Beautiful Youtuber Chamar Moore is the best friend you wish you had. From breakup stories and 90's R&B playlists, to her cutting off her gorgeous long hair and dying her short hair pink and blonde, this beauty definitely keeps things interesting in all of her videos.

Model, YouTuber, and world-class beauty, Slim Reshae shares her natural hair styling and maintaining tips, her secrets to making money on YouTube, does try-on hauls, and showcases her loving family. It's such a wholesome and affirming channel to watch. We love it!

Weekend adventures, luxurious shopping, and exotic vacations, Jayla invites her subscribers into her glamorous life with her vlog channel dedicated to fun, beauty, and her adventures. In addition to lifestyle, Jayla also has a channel dedicated to fashion try-hauls, makeup reviews, and wig reviews.

