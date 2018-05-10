5 amazing health benefits of eating apple

news

Apple seems to be one of the most popular fruits in the world. And contemplating on the old Welsh proverb which says that “an apple a day keeps the doctor away,” one might have a clue as to why the fruit is known around the globe.

Be that as it may, the health benefits of apples include prevention of heart, stomach, liver disorders, gallstones, constipation, anemia, and diabetes.

They also help to lower the risk of rheumatism, eye disorders, a variety of cancers, gout, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

In addition, studies have shown that apples help in reducing weakness, providing relief from dysentery, and promoting digestion. They also help to promote dental and skin care; amazing right?

Well, the following are some of the amazing health benefits of eating apples regularly.

Here are five amazing health benefits of eating apple

1. It prevents breast cancer

According to a series of studies conducted by prominent Cornell researcher, Rui Hai Liu; there is growing evidence suggesting that an apple a day may help prevent breast cancer.

Liu said her research adds to "the growing evidence that increased consumption of fruits and vegetables, especially apples, would provide consumers with more phenolics, which are proving to have important health benefits.

In addition to this claim, the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that are contained in it help to combat free radicals that may cause cancer.

2. Apples help to prevent heart disease

Studies have shown that apples do not only help lower the risk of heart stroke, they also aid the prevention of other heart ailments.

In addition, the antioxidant property of apples reduces the oxidation of fats, called lipid peroxidation, as well as neutralizing various fats found in blood vessels that can exert dangerous pressure. The flavonoid quercetin, which is present in the apple's skin, reduces inflammation in our blood vessels.

3. It promotes eye vision and skin care

Promoting eye vision is one of the numerous advantages of eating apples. This is true because studies have shown apples help to prevent conditions like macular degeneration, cataracts, and glaucoma.

Apples have also been shown to make the eyes stronger by improving eyesight, as well as aiding the treatment of night blindness. They are rich in flavonoid compounds and antioxidant phytonutrients, which reduce the impact of free radicals on the eyes.

On the other hand, the powerful antioxidants in apples counteract the damaging effects of free radicals, which are directly linked to premature aging, wrinkles, age spots, and other age-related conditions. Studies have also shown that they increase circulation which keeps the skin looking young and toned.

4. It prevents the risk of stroke

Western researchers are beginning to conclude that a continuous consumption of apples can possibly prevent the risk of thrombotic stroke.

And this as a result of a recent study involving 9,208 men and women, which showed that those who ate the most apples over a 28-year period had the lowest risk for stroke.

5. Apples help prevent the of diabetes

You might want to ask how possible is it for Apple to prevent diabetes, right?

Well, based on a study involving 187,382 people found that people who ate three servings per week of apples had seven percent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to those.