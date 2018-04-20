4 reasons why you need to apply avocado oil on your skin

news

We all know the endless culinary benefits of avocado.

It’s an excellent source of antioxidants, essential fatty acids, minerals, and vitamins. But have you ever considered using this superfood to solve some of your beauty needs? You can apply avocado oil directly to your skin or mix it with your favorite beauty products.

Prevents and treats acne

When left on for short periods of time and rinsed off with warm water, avocado oil can keep skin hydrated without leaving an oily residue. This may reduce the risk of acne.

Avocado oil also has anti-inflammatory effects, which can help to reduce the redness and inflammation associated with acne.

Moisturizes and nourishes

Avocado oil is a great moisturizer which needs adds so much plump to your skin and traps moisture, which can help your skin repair from the inside out.

It contains potassium, lecithin, and many other nutrients that can nourish and moisturize the skin.

The outermost layer of skin, known as the epidermis, easily absorbs these nutrients, which also help to form new skin.

Reduces signs of aging

The first signs of aging usually appear on the skin. Some studies have shown that consuming healthful fats, such as those found in avocados, can help the skin to retain its elasticity.

However, researchers have yet to address whether applying avocado oil to the skin has the same effect.

Treats sunburned skin

The antioxidants in avocado oil may help to ease the symptoms of a sunburn. According to a 2011 review, the vitamin E, beta-carotene, vitamin D, protein, lecithin, and essential fatty acids in the oil can support healing and soothe the skin.