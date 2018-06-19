3 simple ways to lighten your underarm

Kitchen ingredient such as lemon works as an excellent natural underarm bleaching agent.
Aloe Vera contains vitamins A, C, and E, which are antioxidants. It also contains vitamin B12. Antioxidants protect skin by limiting the production of free radicals, which can damage skin cells. It can do a lot for the health and appearance of your skin, including reducing the signs of aging.
Ingredient
An aloe vera leaf
Method
Cut open the leaf and extract fresh aloe vera gel.
Apply a layer of this gel on your underarms and let it sit for about 10-15 minutes.
Rinse with water.
Cucumber slices are often used to soothe eye bags and also to lighten under-eye dark circles. This is because cucumber extract has skin lightening properties. The same property can also be utilized for lightening dark armpits.
Ingredient
2 cucumber slices
Method
Rub the cucumber slices on the dark armpits for a minute or two.
Let the juice that has oozed out from the slice onto your skin stay there for another 10 minutes.
Rinse with water.
Lemon juice has a high concentration of citric acid, which is a natural exfoliant and bleach. It works as an excellent underarm bleaching agent.
Ingredient
Lemon
Method
Cut the lemon into thick slices and scrub the underarms area with them for 2-3 minutes.
Let the lemon juice stay on there for about 10 minutes before rinsing it off.