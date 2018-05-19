Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

3 anti-aging workouts you should try this weekend

Beauty Tips 3 anti-aging workouts you should try this weekend

Exercising the muscles in your face result is a clear, healthy complexion with a beautiful glow which has less toxins and has a better ability to absorb moisture.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pulse woman play

Pulse woman
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Facial exercise has been hailed by celebrities and experts as the best alternative to detox and surgery.

10 to 20 minutes a day can save staggering amounts of money. There are about 57 muscles throughout your face and neck—muscles that we often neglect during our daily workouts.

Exercising the muscles in your face will make your jawbone more prominent, enhance cheekbones, and shred off excess fat in your face. Plus, it’s key to looking younger.

READ ALSO: How to fight acne with egg face mask

  • Eye Squeeze

Directions:

Pull your lips down to tighten your face, then pull your lips to the right, and squeeze one eye closed for one second (in a pulsing manner) ten times. Repeat with the opposite eye.

Muscles worked:

The muscle surrounding your eye; when tightening the eyes, you’re pulling the skin, but you’re not wrinkling it.

Duration:

3 sets of 10, rest, then another 3 sets of 10

Pulse woman play

Pulse woman

 

  • Jawline Roll

Directions:

With your face tightened (as if you’re about to get punched), pucker your lips and move them to the right. Now, with your jaw tense, say with force, “EW Charles.” “Speaking aloud ignites the muscle quicker,” says Georgesku. And make sure to not grind your teeth.

Muscles worked:

Here, you’re pulling up the muscle underneath the jawline. When you say “EW Charles,” your tongue draws a circle in your mouth and the resistance works the jaw.

Duration:

3 sets of 10, rest, then another 3 sets of 10

READ ALSO: 3 natural ways of getting rid of face fat

  • Brow Lift

Directions:

With your hands in the shape of a closed peace sign, place your fingernails (not your fingertips) over each brow and apply pressure to push your eyebrows down. Then, while pushing that skin down, gently push your brows up and down, and repeat.

Muscles worked:

Here, you’re creating a weight (the pressure of your fingernails) to lift the eyes and build the muscle in your forehead.

Duration:

3 sets of 10, rest, then another 3 sets of 10

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Vaseline Would you use this to make your breasts bigger?bullet
2 Hair This cute midway cornrow style is a must trybullet
3 Detoxification 7 ways to get rid of toxic substance from your bodybullet

Related Articles

Hair Goals 10 celebrity hairstyles you could rock for your occasions this month
Beauty Tips 2 inexpensive ways to get radiant skin at home

Beauty & Health

Cornrow styles 7 different cornrow hairstyles you have to try out on your next salon appointment
Kissing benefits 5 great health benefits of kissing
African woman
Beauty Tips How to use garlic and lemon to treat pimples
5 foods that increase your risk of having cancer
Cancer 5 foods that increase your risk of having this disease