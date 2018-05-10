Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

2 inexpensive ways to get radiant skin at home

  Published:
Gifty Anti play

Gifty Anti
Every woman wants a radiant skin but how do you compete against zits, dark circles, pigmentation, patches of dry and lifeless skin, blackheads among others?

We also know that applying cosmetic products can have serious effects on our skin in the long run.

The best way is to use home remedies by mixing two or more of your kitchen products for effective results.

  • Honey and cucumber toner

Kitchen ingredient, cucumber commonly used for our salads helps to soothe and soften your skin.

It is anti-inflammatory and naturally refreshing. It will reduce redness, puffiness, and help even out your skin tone.

Honey, again, is great for absorbing impurities from the pores. It also helps treat minor irritations and sunburns.

Use this toner twice daily to help clean and moisturize your skin.

Method

Peel 2 cucumbers.

Blend. Strain and collect the cucumber juice.

Mix 1 tbsp honey into the cucumber juice.

Apply a small amount with fingers or dab with a cotton ball. Store up to a week in the refrigerator.

Joselyn Dumas play

Joselyn Dumas

 

  • Avocado and honey face mask

Superfood, avocado contains a high amount of omega fats, which improve dryness and firmness. All the oils and fat in avocados will provide your skin with natural moisture and elasticity.

Honey helps to absorb and retain moisture. Honey is naturally anti-microbial and also an antioxidant. It will help to absorb impurities.

Avocado and Honey Face Mask

Mash 1 ripe avocado with 2 tbsp honey. Apply liberally to face and allow to sit for 20-30 minutes. Apply two cool cucumber slices to eyes, which help reduce redness and puffiness, if desired.

