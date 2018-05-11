Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

10 celebrity hairstyles you could rock for your occasions this month

Check out 10 of the hottest celebrity hairstyle trends you have to try before the year ends.

Salma Mumin play

Salma Mumin
Sometimes, all we need is a major beauty change to feel good about ourselves and confident inside out.

There's no better way to getting a new trendy hairstyle before you find an apparel to match it.

Whether it's a total color switch, a pixie cut you never thought you'd try before now, or just a quick trim, hair transformations always have a way of feeling like a total makeover.

For proof that you will turn heads when you show up at any event, below are 10 hairstyle looks from top celebrities for inspiration.

  • 1. Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson play

Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson play

Yvonne Nelson

 

  • 2. Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah play

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah play

Jackie Appiah

 

  • 3. Naa Ashorkor

Naa Ashorkor play

Naa Ashorkor

Naa Ashorkor play

Naa Ashorkor

 

  • 4. Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin play

Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin play

Salma Mumin

  • 5. Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi play

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi play

Berla Mundi
