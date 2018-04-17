4 exercises that will help you eliminate flab and back bulge

news

Sometimes, the underarm flab and back bulge are two body fat that brings discomfort to chubby people.

Because they have a way of distorting the body, and are very difficult to burn. As a matter of fact, a good number of people have tried dieting and different exercises to no avail.

However, it has been proven that the most effective way to get rid of this fat is through four short and effective exercises.

And interestingly, these four exercises can be done at the comfort of your home, either by using a band with handles, tubing, rubber banding, hand weights or just moving your hands only.

Success is guaranteed in losing this fat in a record of three to four weeks if you do the following on daily basis.

Below are the four quick exercises to get rid of underarm flab and back bulge

1. The criss-cross reverse fly

With the crisscross reverse fly, you need to bend forward to 90% at the waist. And while you do, your legs should be apart about the width of your shoulders and slightly bent at the knees for stability.

Hold the hand weight or dumbbell on each hand bent at the elbow while palms face towards each other.

After that, you should raise your hands slightly lower than shoulders height.

Do three sets with ten repetitions for effective result.

2. The elbow kiss

The elbow kiss exercise simply involves spreading out your arms on either side at shoulders height with palms facing up and then folding each arm at the elbow to make a ninety degrees angle upwards.

While folded, swing the hands to the front so that they close in at the elbow with forearms touching the sides. After that, return the arms to their initial position. Do 3 sets with 10 repetitions.

3. The push and touch

A much better way to do the push and touch it with a hand weight or a band.

But in the absence of those, lifting your stretched arms overhead from the resting position on the sides of your body will do.

And while standing with your stretched arms on the sides and palms facing forward, lift them to shoulder height simultaneously over your head.

Lastly, bring the arms back in position. Do three with six repetitions each.

4. Bent-over circular row

The bent over circular row involves the legs spreading apart at about the shoulder width, bend forward at 90 degrees and using each hand at a time to move the dumbbell towards the opposite hand.

Lift the dumbbell up, then move it towards the chest and the back to the extended position in a circular motion.

Do three sets of ten repetitions for effective result.

However, it is important to state here that these exercises are not magical techniques that will make that accumulation of adipose tissue melt away.

In order to make it work, you will need not only commitment but also discipline and consistency.

And to achieve these, it is expected of you to set out an appropriate time in your daily schedule to practice these exercises.

Because that is the only way to effectively get rid of that underarm flab and back bulge fat in the proven record time of four weeks.