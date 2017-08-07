University Of Port-Harcourt :  Uniport rated the best university in Nigeria, 6th in Africa

A United Kingdom based university ranking provider, Times Higher Education (THE) has rated the University of Port Harcourt as the best University in Nigeria and sixth in Africa.

According to PM news, Uniport made the cut after a number of papers presented over a period of time.

Coming behind four South African Universities and One Ugandan University, Uniport occupies the sixth position in Africa.

The Universities occupying the top positions in the ranking are University of Cape Town (South Africa); University of Witwatersrand (South Africa); Makerere University (Uganda); University of Stellenbosch (South Africa); University of Kawazulu-Natal South Africa followed by University of Port Harcourt (Nigeria)

One of the Criteria for rating the Universities according to Times Higher Education is the number of publications the universities have published in a period of five years.

The research institute noted that: “To be included in this future-gazing table, an institution must have published a minimum of 500 research papers in the five year period assessed with at least 50 papers per year,”

Times Higher Education in a statement said that the ranking of the African Universities was solely based on their scores for research influence, in other words, how much African universities’ research papers are referred to and cited by other academics across the globe.

University of Port-Harcourt is the only Nigerian University on the list as South African University dominate the list occupying eight different positions.