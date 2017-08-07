Referees attacked by home fans in Bauchi after NPFL game

Officials who handled the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 33 fixture between Wikki Tourists and Enugu Rangers in Bauchi were attacked by the home fans.

Reigning champions Enugu Rangers managed to get a point following the 1-1 draw against host Wikki Tourists.

According to reports, some of the home fans who aggrieved with the home draw attacked the referees.

Popular sports journalist with the Twitter handle @PoojaMedia shared photos of some injuries sustained by the referees.

Referees attacked & brutalized by fans in Bauchi cos @RangersIntFC drew @WikkiTouristFC at home. Question: Where'… https://t.co/xlaytYyLgJ — POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

“Referees attacked & brutalized by fans in Bauchi cos @RangersIntFC drew @WikkiTouristFC at home. Question: Where's the security?” Pooja wrote alongside the photo.

Bright Silas put Enugu Rangers in the lead in the 15th minute before Chinedu Onyelonu levelled for the host in the 31st minute.

The League Management Company (LMC) who are the organisers of the NPLF are expected to make a statement on the incident.

If found guilty, Wikki Tourists are expected to be fined and banned from playing at home.