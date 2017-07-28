Home > New Articles >

Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

Outfit of the day is a vibrant burst of colour contrast in the most effortlessly chic way for the confident fashionista.

Style inspiration is taken off Bolanle Olukanni, the red carpet host/TV girl chose a purple buttoned down tucked into high waisted mustard form fitting pants with flared bottom details, the colours work so chic together!

Bolanle Olukanni play

Bolanle Olukanni

(Instagram/Bolanle)

 

She sports the look with purple sandals with gold embellished details to seal of the effortless look. She left her neck bare opting for soft clean facebeat with nude lips leaving her hair down while striking playful poses.

Bolanle Olukanni play

Bolanle Olukanni

(Instagram/Bolanle)

 

She does solid contrast well, no? For more of her looks as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @bolanle.

Music Bright Cove Test