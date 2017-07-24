The casino night premiere of the anticipated movie "Banana Island Ghost" held on Sunday, July 23, 2017, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The star-studded premiere was attended by Biola Alabi, Chigul, Damilola Attoh, Ozzy Agu, Beverly Naya, Michelle Dede, Chioma Ude, Bisola Aiyeola, Uriel, Kemen, Meg Otanwa, Shaffy Bello, Debola Williams, Tope Tedela, Kiki Omeili, OC Ukeje, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Micheal Ugwu, Linda Ejiofor among others.

"Banana Island Ghost" is a comedy series written and directed by BB Sasore, who helmed the 2015 TV series, "Before 30."

Speaking at the premiere, Biola Alabi, who produced the movie, revealed that it took two weeks to write the script.

"Banana Island Ghost" is a comedy movie about a ghost that is scared to go to heaven because he doesn’t have a soulmate, so he convinces God to give him three days to fall in love.

He is paired with the cantankerous firecracker Ijeoma, played by Chigurl who will do anything to save her father’s house in Banana Island from the bank coming to reclaim it in three days.

"Banana Island Ghost" premieres in cinemas on August 4, 2017.