Photos from "Banana Island Ghost" premiere

"Banana Island Ghost" Chigul, Ali Nuhu, Ini Dima Okojie, Damilola Attoh attend premiere [photos]

Check out all the photos from the casino night premiere of the anticipated comedy movie "Banana Island Ghost."

  Published:
Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG) play Damilola Adegbite at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG) (Pulse)

The casino night premiere of the anticipated movie "Banana Island Ghost" held on Sunday, July 23, 2017, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The star-studded premiere was attended by Biola Alabi, Chigul, Damilola Attoh, Ozzy Agu, Beverly Naya, Michelle Dede, Chioma Ude, Bisola Aiyeola, Uriel, Kemen, Meg Otanwa, Shaffy Bello, Debola Williams, Tope Tedela, Kiki Omeili, OC Ukeje, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Micheal Ugwu, Linda Ejiofor among others.

Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG) play Members of cast & crew at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG) (Pulse)

 

"Banana Island Ghost" is a comedy series written and directed by BB Sasore, who helmed the 2015 TV series, "Before 30."

Speaking at the premiere, Biola Alabi, who produced the movie, revealed that it took two weeks to write the script.

Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG) play Biola Alabi and Kemi Lala Akindoju at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG) (Pulse)

 

 "Banana Island Ghost" is a comedy movie about a ghost that is scared to go to heaven because he doesn’t have a soulmate, so he convinces God to give him three days to fall in love.

He is paired with the cantankerous firecracker Ijeoma, played by Chigurl who will do anything to save her father’s house in Banana Island from the bank coming to reclaim it in three days.

Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG) play Chigul and Kemen at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG) (Pulse)

"Banana Island Ghost" premieres in cinemas on August 4, 2017.

