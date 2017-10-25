Mombasa Republican Council :  MRC makes surprise announcement hours to elections

The outlawed Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) on Wednesday threw its weight behind President Uhuru Kenyatta’s demand for elections despite boycott call from Raila Odinga’s camp.

Speaking to the press in Mombasa, the controversial group said that those who will be going out to vote on Thursday should be left to do and urged the government to crack down on protestors.

“We don’t and cannot stop an election. So we don’t even have powers to stop an election. A Kenyan citizen has a constitutional right to exercise their right of voting. We don’t want chaos,” MRC spokesperson Rashid Mraja told a press briefing in Mombasa.

Commenting on the earlier distributed leaflets warning people against participating in the Thursday poll, Mr Mraja distanced the group the lethal leaflets.

Some leaflets say the inked fingers of voters will be chopped off while others say a manhunt and house raids be conducted to flush out those who will exercise their democratic right.

A charred leaflet by Pulse Live Kenya read: "Coast has resolved not to vote on October 26. Warning is given to anyone who will defy orders."

It added: "On 26th, you should just go on with your routine businesses and no one will harm you. Traitors will face our wrath. We know all of you. Voting is akin to 'killing' a Coast resident."

Mr Mraja on Wednesday said that politicians who have called for the election boycott might be behind the threats.

"This sort of thinking is a reflection on some quarters. Coast residents have not penned such a statement," he said, without naming anyone.

He added MRC is not bloodthirsty and noted perpetrators will face harsh punishments on judgment day.

NASA leader Mr Raila Odinga has asked his supporters not to turn up, as no election will be held, and remain at home instead of holding street protests.