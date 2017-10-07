Home > New Articles >

Man in court over child defilement charges

A 38-year-old man, Shamusideen Awoniyi, who allegedly defiled a 12-year-old girl, was on Friday, October 6, released on bail on the orders of a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The Magistrate, Mr Aro Lambo, who gave the reprieve, granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Lambo said one of the sureties must be a civil servant not less than Grade Level 14, while the other surety must either be a community leader or a cleric.‎

In addition, the sureties should provide evidence of tax payments to Lagos State Government.

Awoniyi, whose address was not provided at the court, had pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of unlawful sexual intercourse and unlawful penetration of the girl’s private parts.

Earlier, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande,  prosecuting, told the court that the accused committed the offences sometime in April at 8.00 p.m. at No. 11, Shogie St., Ijeshatedo in Surulere.

‎‎“The accused came to the house to see his friend and he saw the 12-year-old girl in the compound and took her to a corner where he defiled her.”

She alleged that the accused disappeared into the thin air immediately he committed the crime.

‎The offences contravened Sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.‎

The case was adjourned until November 11 pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

