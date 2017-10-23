Kogi govt says civil service director didn't commit suicide

The Kogi State Government has expressed sadness over the death of a director in the State Civil Service, Mr. Edward Soje, who allegedly committed suicide .

The state described him as a man attached to the Teaching Service Commission.

A statement signed by the State Head of State, Deaconess Deborah Ogunmola, however, faulted media reports that the deceased committed suicide, describing it as appalling.

"I am appalled by the media reports on Edward Soje’s death. The certainty by the media that he committed suicide, and that he did it due to non-payment of his salaries by his employer, the Kogi State Government. We wonder at this strange certainty. No media house has approached the Service or the Government with any query on the matter. There is also no single shred of proof provided to back up their banner headlines," Ogunmola said.

She further explained that the state government stopped paying the late Soje salaries after it was found that he falsified his age record.

The deceased is said to have confessed on video to committing the crime.

The statement added, "He continued to receive his salaries till December, 2016 even while the Staff Screening and Verification Exercise was ongoing.

"His pay was stopped after proof emerged that he falsified his age records. His confession to the offence is on video.

"Following engagements with Labour which spanned several months, the Kogi State Governor magnanimously commuted the disciplinary action due against certain categories of offenders by grant of pardon. Mr. Soje fell into one of the categories.

"Pardoned staff were processed for reinstatement and payment in batches. Mr.. Soje was in the September 2017 batch and he was aware of this fact.

"The Kogi State Teaching Service Commission where he works has forwarded a template for payment to Government and Mr. Soje was aware that he was listed to receive 6 months back pay, leaving only 2 months (August and September) outstanding."

ALSO READ: Kogi workers beg Buhari for food, drugs

The state Head of Service pointed that Soje was also her brother-in-law, describing his passing as shocking.

"Edward Soje was not just my staff, he was also married to my sister-in-law.. His death is shocking, both as one related to him in some way, and one responsible for him in an official capacity.

"I met with him earlier last week and we discussed his situation, including the progress made in resolving his employment issues. There was no hint of this horrible decision in his demeanour neither did he appear to me as one who was depressed, let alone contemplating suicide. I am therefore understandably shocked by all of this.

"We use this opportunity to implore the fourth estate of the realm (journalists) to always strive to verify information before going to the public especially when lives are involved, and to avoid causing unnecessary distress. Facts are sacred and must be so revered", Ogunmola said.

The Yahaya Bello-led government condoled with the deceased family, especially his wife and three children.