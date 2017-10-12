In Lagos :  Court saves marriage threatened by wife battering

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Thursday saved a 12-year-old marriage threatened by wife battering.

The President of the Court, Mr Adegboyega Omilola, resolved the differences between Mr Wasiu Jimoh, 45, and his 40-year-old wife, Seun, after months of intervention.

Omilola struck out a divorce suit by Seun, with an admonition that the couple should live in peace, love and harmony.

“Since the court was able to reconcile you through counselling, I urge both of you to go home and live in peace and love,” he said.

Seun, a trader, had accused her husband of constant beating,

“My husband derives pleasure in beating me. I have lost two pregnancies due to his constant beating."

“He once beat me that I fainted and was hospitalised for four months. He slapped my mother when she came to settle one of our disagreements."

“Wasiu broke my hand during one of our fights,’’ the mother of four had told the court.

She added that Wasiu lacked care for her and the children.

“Sometimes, he goes out and refuses to come home for a month without giving us a dime."

“The children stopped schooling since last year because my husband refused to pay school fees."

“Wasiu consumes excessive alcohol, which makes him to misbehave,’’ Seun said.

She had prayed the court to end the marriage.

Wasiu, a welder, admitted guilt.

“My wife steals my money, which makes me to descend on her."

“Her stealing made me to stop giving her and the children money for food,’’ he said.

The respondent said that he stopped respecting his father-in-law since the day he pointed a gun at him.

Wasiu submitted that his wife was violent, adding that she used to stab him with dangerous weapons.