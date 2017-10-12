Home > New Articles >

In Lagos :  Court saves marriage threatened by wife battering

In Lagos Court saves marriage threatened by wife battering

Omilola struck out a divorce suit by Seun, with an admonition that the couple should live in peace, love and harmony.

  • Published:
Court gavel play

Court gavel

(istock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Thursday saved a 12-year-old marriage threatened by wife battering.

The President of the Court, Mr Adegboyega Omilola, resolved the differences between Mr Wasiu Jimoh, 45, and his 40-year-old wife, Seun, after months of intervention.

Omilola struck out a divorce suit by Seun, with an admonition that the couple should live in peace, love and harmony.

“Since the court was able to reconcile you through counselling, I urge both of you to go home and live in peace and love,” he said.

Seun, a trader, had accused her husband of constant beating,

“My husband derives pleasure in beating me. I have lost two pregnancies due to his constant beating."

“He once beat me that I fainted and was hospitalised for four months. He slapped my mother when she came to settle one of our disagreements."

“Wasiu broke my hand during one of our fights,’’ the mother of four had told the court.

She added that Wasiu lacked care for her and the children.

“Sometimes, he goes out and refuses to come home for a month without giving us a dime."

“The children stopped schooling since last year because my husband refused to pay school fees."

“Wasiu consumes excessive alcohol, which makes him to misbehave,’’ Seun said.

She had prayed the court to end the marriage.

Wasiu, a welder, admitted guilt.

“My wife steals my money, which makes me to descend on her."

“Her stealing made me to stop giving her and the children money for food,’’ he said.

The respondent said that he stopped respecting his father-in-law since the day he pointed a gun at him.

Wasiu submitted that his wife was violent, adding that she used to stab him with dangerous weapons.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 bullet
2 An sha Biki Hotunan bikin fitaccen mawaki da amarya shibullet
3 Life In Jand This is a test, don't overthink it, please?bullet

Related Articles

Daddy Freeze 'Your Pastor does not need your tithes if...' - OAP
Domestic Violence Woman breaks husband's head for complaining about her cooking
Pulse List Top 10 Gist stories of 2017 so far
Super Woman Wife docked for brutalizing disabled husband
Shameful Pastor caught having sex with pregnant sister-in-law [Video]
Domestic Violence Pastor accused of brutalizing wife for going to another church [Graphic Photos]
Man Like This.. Man docked for allegedly throwing wife off 2 storey building
Heartless Soul Man docked for allegedly throwing wife off 2 storey building

New Articles

Paul Gyamfi Paul Gyamfi
null
Strategy I worked out with Tony Robbins — and it was 10 minutes of pure torture
 
 