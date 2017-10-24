In Kogi :  Gunmen kill 2 policemen, abduct expatriate

The police in Kogi on Tuesday confirmed the killing of two police officers and the abduction of an expatriate by unknown gunmen at a construction site in the state.

Spokesman of the state police command, ASP William Aya, told newsmen in Lokoja that Insp. Ezekiel Negedu and Sgt. Gini John were killed while on guard duty on Obajana – Oshokoshoko – Kabba road.

Aya said that John died on the spot while Negedu died on arrival in hospital.

According to the police spokesman, about 15 gunmen emerged from a nearby bush and attacked the construction site of A .G. Dangote Company currently handling the rehabilitation of the 45-kilometre Obajana – Kabba Road.

He said that the abducted expatriate, Mr Jose Machada, a Portuguese civil engineer, along with other expatriates and Nigerians, were inspecting the project when the gunmen struck.

According to him, the deceased policemen put up a gallant fight and resisted attempt by the invading gunmen to wreak further havoc.

The police spokesman, however, expressed regret that Negedu and John died in active service to the nation.

Aya said that the state police Commissioner, Mr Ali Janga, had a raised a team headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police and comprising men of Special anti-robbery squad, mobile police force, Counter Terrorism Unit and others to comb the bush and rescue the victim.

He said that Janga had also visited the scene where he met with top officials and workers of the construction company on the incident.

Aya said that the police commissioner assured the workers of adequate security and promised to rescue the abducted expatriate.