Former Ambassador Bethuel Kiplagat is dead.

Former TJRC Chairman Bethuel Kiplagat has passed on at the Nairobi Hospital after a long illness.

The career diplomat will be remembered for his efforts as Kenya’s special Envoy in the Somali Peace Process.

He served in the Kenyan Foreign Service for 13 years.

He was Kenya’s Ambassador to France (1978-1981) and the United Kingdom (1981-1983) and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation of Kenya from 1983 – 1991.

He was the founder and former executive director of Africa Peace Forum.