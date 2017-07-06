Home > New Articles >

7 greatest classic Nollywood comedy movies of all time

#ThrowbackThursday 7 greatest classic Nollywood comedy movies of all time

For today's ThrowbackThursday, we here at Pulse Nigeria are revisiting the masterpiece classic comedy territory.

  • Published:
Yogo Pam Pam is a sequel to Pam Pam

Yogo Pam Pam is a sequel to Pam Pam

It's Thursday and today we are throwing it back to classics that are still hilarious decades after they made their debut on our screens.

Whether you enjoyed movies with dry wit or slapstick comedy, you'll love revisiting these classics from the 90s and 2000s with us.

Comedy is very subjective as what could elicit laughter from one person could elicit a frown from another. However, we have narrowed the long list of comedy movies ever released to just seven we consider the greatest ever.

From "Jenifa" to "Aki Na Ukwa," check them out and also share yours in the comment section.

1. "Aki Na Ukwa"

An ultimate collaboration between Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme, the movie is also probably the hardest you ever laughed about two young troublesome brothers causing disruption and terrorizing people in their village.

The movie also launched Ikedieze and Iheme's acting career and also earned them the nickname Aki and Pawpaw. A name that has stuck till date.

Making an impact in the movie industry, "Aki Na Ukwa" laid the background for countless funny movies about kids causing commotion.

play

2. "Jenifa"

The 2008 movie featured Funke Akindele as the popular character Jenifa; a secondary school dropout with a bizarre English and behaviour.

The movie successfully made money, entertained and educated viewers.

Based on the popular character of the same name, a sequel was released in 2012, and a spin-off television series was launched in 2014.

play

 

3. "Osuofia in London"

The movie was written and directed by Kingsley Ogoro and featured Nkem Owoh as a cheated Nigerian, who travels to London to receive his share of an inheritance left for him by a deceased relative.

utterly charming, this quick, silly, funny film is pabulum superfood for anyone who believes in second chances and true love.

play

 

4. "Pam Pam" and "Yogo Pam Pam"

The result of a collaboration between Nkem Owoh and Okey Bakasi is an absolute masterpiece titled "Pam Pam."

The movie attracted a fiercely devoted cult following which birthed the sequel, "Yogo Pam Pam."

As Loco and Mambo Mambo, these veterans provided viewers with adequate humour and superb acting.

play

 

5. "Ukwa"

A movie with Sam Loco Efe, Patience Ozokwor and Nkem Owoh, "Ukwa" offered great jokes that kept us on the edge of our seats.

There's also a powerhouse performance from an ensemble cast that also includes Rita Nzelu, Amaechi Monagor. memorable scenes and dialogues, and of course, characters like Susanna, who may never be forgotten.

play

6. "One Dollar"

A cast perfect for the roles, nonstop humour, originality and a relatable plot, "One Dollar" is a classic.

The movie didn't only set out to entertain, it also, though subtly, addresses mental illness and classicism, with Bob Manuel Udokwu, Chiege Alisigwe, Victor Osuagwu and Jim Iyke leading the cast.

The movie followed the story of Nneka, who leaves her boyfriend for a suitor based in America, after so much pressure from her parents.

play

7. "Sawam"

Another classic with the right dose of humour, the movie featured Nkem Owoh, Franka Brown, Chiwetalu Agu and Tony One Week.

With a cast well grounded in the comedy genre, "Sawam" offered rib-cracking jokes and outstanding performances.

play

Did we miss out your favourite classic comedy movie? Share with us in the comment section below.

