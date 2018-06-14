You can get pregnant even with your clothes on

Pulse.ng logo
You don’t necessarily need to engage in penetrative sex to conceive.

A lot of people fail to realize that you don't certainly need penetration to conceive.

Possibly, women can get pregnant from ‘dry humping,’ when a man and woman grind against each other without penetration, even if they’re wearing underwear.

If semen gets around the entrance of a woman's vagina then it can result in conception even if there has been no penetration.

According to Family Planning NSW, Australia’s national reproductive and sexual health services provider, "if semen came into contact with your vagina then there is a risk of pregnancy". Also, semen can even soak through underwear and you can, but it is not common to get pregnant from that too.

An extra general delusion is that breastfeeding can act as a natural contraceptive and prevent pregnancy, but there is no evidence that this is the case. And there’s also the ‘pull out’ method.

Some people believe that if a man does not ejaculate, then it’s not possible to get pregnant, but this is untrue. Getting pregnant can happen even if the penis is pulled out before ejaculation as the small amount of semen in a pre-ejaculation fluid can come into contact with the vagina. People also try to prevent pregnancy by using the rhythm method.

The rhythm method consists of couples abstaining from sex when the woman is in the ‘fertile’ part of her cycle where she is more likely to get pregnant. However, women can get pregnant at any time during their monthly cycle, including during their periods.

But you can’t get pregnant from anal or oral sex, or if semen does not get into contact with your vagina.

So it is essential to know that no contraception method is reliable, and it’s best to be careful if you don’t intend on getting pregnant.

