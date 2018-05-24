Why having more quickies will improve your sex life

news

Great sex doesn’t require mood lighting, a carefully selected playlist, or even prolong foreplay. In fact, if you wait for all those things to fall into place, you might never get it on at all.

Some people think the scene has to be set perfectly. They need to be showered and the sheets need to be clean but all these are not necessary to have mind-blowing sex. Therefore, an unplanned quickie can be even hotter than a drawn-out session between the sheets. See reasons to have more quickies below or try it if you've never had it.

1. quickies are for extremely busy people

Since most of are really busy a quickie is just the way out to make sure we still get between the sheets. The reality of having a great sex life filled with sensual lovemaking sessions when you have a child under the age of four in the house is really hard to pull off.

ALSO READ: 5 things that make you great in bed

2. It is an energy booster

An unscheduled, lightning-fast hookup can be super energizing. You’ll get back to your day-to-day routine with a smile on your face while thinking, Wow, I’ve already had this fantastic moment and it literally might’ve just been a moment with my partner.

3. You'll both feel wanted

Even when you're still in love with and attracted to your partner, the routine of work and home life can prevent you from feeling that crazy-hot desire that brought you to each other in the first place. So it's natural for couples in long-term relationships to see those fireworks fade, but quickies can bring them back.

ALSO READ: 5 reasons you should do 'it' during that time of the month

4. How to get in the quickie mood

The next time you and your partner settle into bed before your friends come over for game night, or as you stumble into the shower in the a.m. to get ready for the workday, you can fool around by simply asking your partner if they want a quickie.

But of course, this isn't to say that quickies should replace your candlelit late-night sex sessions, especially since it takes most women about 20 minutes to reach orgasm when they’re having sex with their partner.