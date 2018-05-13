What women hate about anal sex

news

So many people are into anal sex but notwithstanding, most women have concerns that it will be painful, uncomfortable, or awkward.

Anal sex is one of those things women have very strong feelings about. Some love it, and some hate it. Below are some few things women hate about anal sex.

ALSO READ: 3 sweet ways to do the nasty in your kitchen

1. It could be painful

This appears to be the main reason as to why women say no to anal sex. Women have to be totally relaxed and very well lubricated before sliding in through the back. Better still a medium size butt plug can be inserted for about an hour before sliding in if not, it can be painful.

2. Health problems

Women are turned off by the hygienic and health aspects of anything going up the bum sometimes. A lot of women express worry about this as an issue, but as long as you poop and then everything is cleaned up properly, there is very little chance of catching anything in there.

3. Some women feel it's not fun

Some women feel pleasure cannot be derived from anal sex. Although this simply is not true because there are actually more nerve endings in the rectum than in the vaginal cavity. This is the reason why a great number of women do not want to engage in anal sex.

4. Some feel it's too big

A lot of women say that a man’s penis is just too big to go in that hole. But using a combination of a pre-anal sex butt plug and lots and lots of lube can do the trick.

ALSO READ: 3 exciting sex positions perfect for it

5. Don't try to push the issue if she's not into it

Some women feel it's not their cup of tea. Anal sex is just not something that is enjoyed by some women and, if not, this must be respected! Consent is extremely important when it comes to anal sex or sex generally.