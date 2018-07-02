Pulse.ng logo
What to do if a condom breaks during sex

Here's what you should do if a condom breaks during an action.

  • Published:
Having the condom break is probably the worst thing to happen during sex. It’s worse than someone walking in on you while you’re getting it on.

However, if a condom breaks, you don’t just let it go. You need to act really fast. That’s why it’s important to know what to do ahead of time. So here’s what to do if a condom breaks during sex.

Condoms have been made to withstand a lot. You might have seen some videos on YouTube which aim to demonstrate how strong they are. According to Planned Parenthood, nothing is 100 percent safe. There’s always a chance a condom could break or rip. The thing to be aware of is that the odds are very small.

One thing is to use a good quality water-based or silicone-based lube. This will reduce the friction making the chances of the condom breaking less likely. It will also make for a more enjoyable experience for you and bae.

Another thing is to make sure that you check the expiration on condoms. Secondly, make sure you’re storing condoms in a cool, dry place. That doesn’t mean in hot cars or in your bag.

It may sound obvious, but be careful when you’re opening a condom. Opening it with teeth or long fingernails could weaken it. Or, you could actually nick the rubber which will then make the condom more likely to split.

Make sure that bae is actually wearing the condom properly. That means rolling it on in the correct manner and ensuring that there is space at the tip to collect semen. Oh, and make sure dude is wearing the right size. If it’s too tight or small, the chances of that condom breaking are higher.

What do if a condom breaks...

If you’re freaked out, try and relax. If condoms are your only form of protection and you’re not on The Pill, have an IUD or the ring, etc. you might want to consider taking emergency birth control. This is critical if your guy ejaculated in or even around your vag you after the condom broke. Be aware that you should take emergency birth control ASAP as the sooner you do, the more effective is. There’s also a time limit.

You and your partner might want to consider getting tested for STDs. This is especially important if you’ve both never been tested since hooking up and you’re not in a monogamous relationship. You might also want to make preventive plans for the future.

