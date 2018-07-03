Weird things you never knew about semen

news

The most important fact to know about semen is that it can get you pregnant.

There are more weird things that semen can do to women’s bodies and there are things that can even impact the taste of it.

Below are weird stuff to know about your partner's semen.

1. They can make semen taste better by eating different things

You might have heard about dudes who swear that pineapple makes their semen taste sweeter. Well, other foods can impact the taste of semen including fruit, vegetables, spices, and even something as boring as water.

2. You can actually be allergic to semen

You can legit be allergic to semen. Sometimes, people can have a sensitivity to the proteins in semen. If skin becomes red, itchy, or inflamed when it comes in contact with semen, it might indicate that you're allergic to it.

3. Semen facials exist

You've probably heard a viral story from a blogger who claims that her bae's semen is the secret to her flawless skin. However, there's no real proven science behind them that they're good for skin. People say that the proteins have anti-aging benefits, but really there are not enough proteins to make a difference.