Ways to help him Last longer in bed

news

If you've ever had sex with a guy who finishes too quickly, you know how much of a spoiler it can be for you both. However, if both of you are walking away unsatisfied, that's a big problem.

So, if your partner is in 6 minutes range, which is a normal capacity for the D in P sex.

Below are a few things you can do to help your guy last longer in bed and reach the finish line.

1. The squeeze style

Just when things start to get hot, have your guy pull and squeeze the head of his penis. You don’t have to do it really hard, but just before he feels like he’s going to come, take a pause, and firmly put pressure on the shaft of his penis with your thumb and forefinger.

ALSO READ: 3 sweet ways to do the nasty in your kitchen

2. A pre-game will help

Before sex, make masturbation part of your foreplay. Tell him you want him to watch you touch yourself, he will love it and it will also help you get a head start and close the orgasm gap so that you're both on the same page once you’re having sex.

3. Observe small breaks

While having sex, have your man pull out and rub his chest or kiss a bit, this will calm down the excitement. This actually brings a much longer experience, which breeds deeper intimacy.

4. Just keep going

Just because he finishes doesn’t mean you have to. Sex doesn't have to stop at an orgasm, if the after-play keeps going, it is likely he will get another erection and last a little bit longer than the second or third time.

ALSO READ: 3 positions to help you last longer in bed

5. pelvic exercise

This is not just for the ladies, men can do them, too, and they can make a big difference in the bedroom. So, encourage your guy to do some daily exercises while he’s sitting at his desk at work. All he needs to do is to just squeeze the muscles between genitals.