Ways to get your partner to try new sex moves

news

Just when you decide to ask your partner to change or adjust their sex routine is a bit of a big task.

You want to have sexual pleasure and excitement. But you still hesitate in making your desires known most of the time. I mean, we get it. You don't want to hurt someone's feelings. You love your partner. Women, not wanting to upset their partners or make them feel bad, will often censor their own thoughts, fantasies, or desires. They often fall under the shackles of thinking that what they desire is too much.

ALSO READ: Amazing things to know before giving your first blowjob

It's time to shake it off, free your self and asking for what you want. So you can explore new sensations and ideas without becoming too bored with a sexual routine. Below are simple, complete guide to overcoming sexual anxiety.

1. Share a fantasy together

Take some time together to discuss or write down a few fantasies or sex moves you've always wanted to try. For inspiration, you can turn to erotic materials such as erotic books or porn. Be sure to be clear that this has nothing to do with your overall sexual satisfaction, but that you want to try something new.

2. Start with something small

If you're interested in experimenting with restraint, start by holding your partner heads above their head. See if this is something you both enjoy. When you're trying to get your partner to let go and be adventurous, you have to proceed with caution.

ALSO READ: Weird things you never knew about semen

3. Your brain will figure it out

You'll be surprised how receptive someone can be. Remember that your brain is designed to be an efficient learning machine that quickly becomes accustomed to ideas, sensations, and routines. If you build up to bigger, more exciting things - you'll get comfortable with them.