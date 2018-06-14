Pulse.ng logo
To master the art of spanking,try these stress-free positions

To master the art of spanking, try these stress-free positions

When it comes to sex, you can never be too prepared.

  • Published:
To master the art of spanking,try these stress-free positions play

Master the art of spanking.

(Despankingbasics)

In order to make sure your spanking sex is good and doesn't hurt, talk about it first and use safe words, safe materials, and make sure the spankee gets all the cuddles, conversation, etc they need when you're done.

Here are best positions for you to be a great spanker.

ALSO READ: You can get pregnant even with your clothes on

1. Butt bongos

You sit on his lap, lowering yourself onto his boner, then lean all the way down so your hands are on the floor. He lifts your hips or hits your bum, as needed.

To master the art of spanking,try these stress-free positions play

Butt bongos

(Cosmopolitan)

 

2. Dungeon doggie

Assume the position but put your face down into a pillow so you'll experience your partner's touch more strongly. He shuffles stinging strikes with deep thrusts. A well-placed, yet sporadically applied vibrator, will add an infuriatingly pleasurable layer of torment.

To master the art of spanking,try these stress-free positions play

Dungeon doggie

(Cosmopolitan)

 

ALSO READ: 3 things that make it so much better

3. Handcuffs

Stand up and drape the top half of your body over the surface. Have your guy enter you from behind. He can grab your arms and hold them behind your back like he’s about to put handcuffs on you. This is another great position for anal play or spanking.

To master the art of spanking,try these stress-free positions play

Handcuffs

(Bustle)

 

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

