This sex toy spells big trouble for men

For those who have been able to find love and companionship with your partner. You’re both happy together and cannot imagine a world without each other.

Well, good for you, in fact I’m happy for you but for the rest of the people who aren’t so lucky as you, they still have to figure out a way to get sex. There is relationships, flings or friends with benefit, one night sex and other ‘deals’.

You know the list! All complicated one way or the other.

But there is always a possibility of getting sex without all the bullshit that comes with it. You know for some people who don’t fall into the usual social construct of relationship, they just want sex, they get that and they move right on.

ALSO READ: There is a breed of this disease that is resistant to antibiotics

So, if there is a possibility that as a lady you can get sex until you’re satisfied, isn’t that an option you can think about taking? No need to massage his ego, no need for catching up and all that stuff, you just jump on the dick and ride till you’ve cum to your heart’s content?

Sex toys are not new, there are dildos, vibrators and the likes, but these have been taken a step further. There are still people who want the fill of a man, and to satisfy people like this, this unique product have been created.

Guys, some ladies won’t need us anymore asides from procreation, just to have kids, but to have sex and enjoy bouts after bouts of orgasms, they may not need men anymore.

There is a silicone sex toy with a male torso, so for that cowgirl/girl on top sex position, it can feel real, and the torso is real too.

ALSO READ: If men have this amount of orgasms per month, you could extend your life

The love doll is a male realistic frontal toy with full torso. It is 20 inches in length, 13 inches wide, it also has a 7.5 inch dildo and 2.4- inch ball. It has ass entry for people who may require it for their fetish.

People who have purchased and used the toy had the following comment about it.

One user said;

It is pretty good and fills you up. However it swets in the box and you need to make sure you clean it really well each time you use it. Sometimes it rubs me the wrong way and I get dry but I always have an orgasim.

The thing I like about this doll is that you can ride it however you want and for however long you need and the 7-8 inch penis always stays hard so when your ready to cum the penis stays hard which gives me a harder more intensive orgasm.

ALSO READ: This is the age when women experience the best orgasms according to women!

Another said

Great enhancement for a couple's sex lives. The dildo part is really thought out well. It has a very good curve and I believe that this is absolutely the key for giving a woman Gspot orgasms. The wife came on this thing within 2 minutes and did so more than once. The ability for the dildo to be clicked into position really helps too , giving it a wide variety of angles to enter with. Worth every penny.

Not everyone was impressed about it, buyer said

Dong was bent in 3 different places and wasn't really adjustable it was like aiming down ward. Returning for sure gf was very disappointed.

Ladies, would you try it?