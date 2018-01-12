Home > Hot! Pulse >

This may explain why your partner likes sex like this...

Doggy, Missionary, Blowjob, Cowgirl This may explain why your partner likes having sex in these sex positions!

You don't have to be Sherlock Holmes to be able to tell your personality by your sexual position preferences.

An article that may explain why your partner is who he/she is during sex play

An article that may explain why your partner is who he/she is during sex

(Big Stock)

Personal preference in different scenarios reveal a bit of who we are, and by those choices, we are defined as a person.

William Muse and Amir Khan of Collegehumour compiled a list of sex positions and what it says about your personality.

 

1. Missionary

  play (College Humor)

 

This position is essentially beginners, you want to start things slowly and hopefully things begin to pick up from there.

 

2. Fellatio

  play (College Humor)

 

Blowjob for a guy, it means he’s trustworthy and I like him a lot, so I will put his genitals in my mouth.

ALSO READ: How to have great boob sex

3. Cunniligus

  play (College Humor)

 

She is so cool, and I absolutely adore her, so I will take my mouth to her genitals, make her feel good. She is so precious to me that I’m putting my tongue all in there to hear her squirm

4. 69

  play (College Humor)

 

I’m impatient and I want to get the same time as I’m giving.

5. Fingering

  play (College Humor)

 

Let’s get this party started, I want to tease her and see if she is ready for the real D.

ALSO READ: 5 honest experience about participating in a threesome

6. Standing

  play (College Humor)

 

I’m so strong, I’m confident in my strength that I will pleasure her while we’re standing. I the man should be doing all the work.

7. Cowgirl

  play (College Humor)

 

She should be doing all the work, I will just be here enjoying the view and hopefully, use my hands.

ALSO READ: 3 steps on how to make sex steamier

8. Reverse Cowgirl

  play (College Humor)

 

I have watched a lot of porn, and I would love to see what this feels like in person. This looks like work for her, but very enjoyable to watch too.

9. Doggy

  play (College Humor)

 

I’m a man, I should be the one leading this, taking charge, this is for a domineering man.

ALSO READ: What you get when you hire a sex coach

10. Masturbation

  play (College Humor)

 

I don’t need anyone, I can do this all by myself.

Author

Segun Odogwu

Segun Odogwu Hey! I'm just here to understudy the Oniranu himself, that depraved lunatic who thinks he can write what he likes. Don't worry he doesn't mind I talk about him like this. Twitter: SegunOdogwu

