This is a pretty common predicament and most of us have been there. If your favourite sex position isn’t working for you anymore, you can do something about it.

Sex is so much fun and greatly adventurous to be limited by the sex patterns we fall into unknowingly. Because sticking to one position is a sex habit. However, this is why your favourite sex position isn’t working anymore, and what to do about it.

1. Humans crave change

What we tend to forget with sex is that there are really unlimited probabilities to what we can do to experience satisfaction. The human body, the vulva especially, is a complex piece of anatomy. What once worked to get you to orgasm may not forever. Also, the brain is a huge part of what turns you on and right now, your brain is bored with the same routine. It needs something new and fresh to get it excited again. You have to try something else for a bit. It doesn’t always work out this way for everyone, but when it does, it’s important to acknowledge if something isn’t working for you.

2. Limiting yourself to what you know

You’re losing interest in the traditional missionary sex position because that is exactly what the position has become: Old. Sex needs to be exciting, passionate, and intense. Doing the same position every single time you have sex is not going to be hot forever. So be open to new adventures, try new things.

3. You’re not asking for what you want

Have you considered that your partner goes to this position because he or she knows this is your favorite position? When you’ve been married for a long time, it’s difficult to try and rework a system that has always worked. How can you know something is broken if nothing has led you to think it’s broken, you know? You have to be willing to communicate. If you’re not feeling the spooning anymore, say you want to try new sex positions and spice things up.