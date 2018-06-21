Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

This is what it means when you get a cum facial

Ejaculation This is what it means when you get a cum facial

You don't have to go see a dermatologist for this type of facial.

  • Published:
This is what it means when you get a cum facial play

Have you ever gotten a cum facial?

(Vogueindia)

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 5 sex positions for football lovers who love to score big
World Cup 2018 The ultimate guide to sex rules
Sex 3 positions you need if he orgasms too quickly
Coitus For people who have anxiety about sex, try these positions
Beach Sex 5 positions you can pull off on the sand
Contraceptive How to find a condom that fits your penis perfectly
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The other meaning of a facial is when a man ejaculates semen onto his partner’s face.

However, getting sprinkled in the face with dick juice has become a regular in porn, resulting in passionate debates about whether or not they’re demeaning. If we think about ejaculation as something that is dirty and gross and comes from sinful sex, then yeah, of course, it’s considered humiliating to have it on your face

ALSO READ: 3 best sex positions when you have a curved penis

But if we think of sperm as a sacred fluid of life or at least a fluid that comes from pleasurable sex from the person you’re choosing to have sex with, then it’s a more neutral thing.

Facials can surely be a yielding act, and while it might not be for everyone, many women enjoy it. However, if the concept of submission makes you uncomfortable but you still want to try a facial, take control of the situation and the penis.

This is what it means when you get a cum facial play

Lady who just got a cum facial.

(Photoporn)

 

If the penis is in your hands and you’re stroking it and you are an instigator for that orgasm, it’s a really powerful thing, especially if you’re deciding where that cum goes.

ALSO READ: How to handle the doggy position like a pro

So when he’s about to come, you can turn your cheek and rest the penis on the side of your face, and then he’s coming across your cheek. As long as the penis is in your hand, you’re controlling the direction of that cum. You should never be surprised by a facial.

But there are actual hazards that could come with getting a facial too. Because as the water in the semen, dries off on your skin, it could leave your skin drier. There’s also the risk of contracting herpes in your eyes from infected semen, so definitely proceed with closed eyes, caution, and lots of testing.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 5 sex positions for football lovers who love to score bigbullet
2 Bowed D 3 best sex positions when you have a curved penisbullet
3 Vaginal Tenting Why women can't handle bigger penises at timesbullet

Hot! Pulse

3 positions that will change what you think about oral sex
Blowjob 3 stress-free positions that will change what you think about oral sex
3 non-penetrative positions that will make you drool for more
Sex 3 non-penetrative positions that will make you drool for more
5 sex positions you can pull off on the beach
Beach Sex 5 positions you can pull off on the sand
For people who have anxiety about sex, try these positions
Coitus For people who have anxiety about sex, try these positions