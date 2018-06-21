This is what it means when you get a cum facial

news

The other meaning of a facial is when a man ejaculates semen onto his partner’s face.

However, getting sprinkled in the face with dick juice has become a regular in porn, resulting in passionate debates about whether or not they’re demeaning. If we think about ejaculation as something that is dirty and gross and comes from sinful sex, then yeah, of course, it’s considered humiliating to have it on your face

But if we think of sperm as a sacred fluid of life or at least a fluid that comes from pleasurable sex from the person you’re choosing to have sex with, then it’s a more neutral thing.

Facials can surely be a yielding act, and while it might not be for everyone, many women enjoy it. However, if the concept of submission makes you uncomfortable but you still want to try a facial, take control of the situation and the penis.

If the penis is in your hands and you’re stroking it and you are an instigator for that orgasm, it’s a really powerful thing, especially if you’re deciding where that cum goes.

So when he’s about to come, you can turn your cheek and rest the penis on the side of your face, and then he’s coming across your cheek. As long as the penis is in your hand, you’re controlling the direction of that cum. You should never be surprised by a facial.

But there are actual hazards that could come with getting a facial too. Because as the water in the semen, dries off on your skin, it could leave your skin drier. There’s also the risk of contracting herpes in your eyes from infected semen, so definitely proceed with closed eyes, caution, and lots of testing.