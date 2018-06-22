This is the real reason why your man orgasms too fast

news

Some women believe that men who orgasm quickly are having lots of sex. But it is actually just the opposite. One major cause of a man reaching orgasm too quickly is because he’s excited, usually about a new sexual victory.

Men love old sexual experiences, too, especially if it’s been a long time since their last visit. When you finally let them past the honeypot and having spent so much energy on the chase that once they arrive, the energy built up has to dispense and out it goes like a bomb.

Usually, men orgasm quickly because they are not as sexually active as you may think. There’s a lot of built-up energy that has to go somewhere. Foreplay takes a great deal of that energy away, so the time a woman is holding out burns up valuable sexual minutes.

However, a new experience can easily turn into an hour just because it’s new, and he might intentionally want to make it last.

But as the dynamics in your relationship change, the time in which he climaxes does, too. When you’re a woman he’s just met, he’s going to give you his best and longest. Later in the relationship, he won’t be thinking about time anymore. It’ll just depend on how good he wants to make you feel.

An unselfish man will control and hold his orgasm until you get yours to make sure you’re satisfied. With concentration, we can control our climax, but this usually requires some far-off thought. A selfish man is just going to get his and not be concerned about whether you get yours. This is a big clue to tell you if he’s about the sex or about the relationship.