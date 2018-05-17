Home > Hot! Pulse >

Things women do just before sex but never admit it

Secrets 5 things women do just before sex but never admit it

Just try out spontaneous sex without the checks and see the difference.

  • Published:
Things women do just before sex but never admit it play

Find out things women do before sex.

(Madamnoire)

Related Articles

Get Your Freak On 5 things that might be on her sexual bucket list
Hand Jobs 7 secrets guys won’t tell you about it
How To Guide 5 shocking things to do with the balls during sex
Virgins 3 new sex positions for first timers
Female Orgasms 5 different ways you can make women climax
Pulse List 8 reasons why morning sex is the best
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There are way too many adopted pre-sex things for that kind of spontaneous sex to happen completely carefree. But some ladies do pretty much prefer when they have time to do some checks just before sex.

Below are some things some ladies check before hitting the sheets for that orgasmic round.

1. The all-round smell check

Some ladies do smell their armpits as they sexily strip down and you will think she's just casually getting undressed and teasing you, but it's way beyond that as she might be checking if she smells nice.

ALSO READ: 5 things you need to know about it after giving birth

2. Wearing a set of lingerie she's never worn before

Just before action, it's either they keep it in their purse so they can change in the bathroom or decide whether to wear it uncomfortably under their clothes for the entire date.

3. They shave or wax

Mostimes, you just want to be freshly shaved down there before your dickappointment. Getting a clean shave gives her some sort of confidence and by the time she hits the sheets, you will get what you truly deserve.

4. Doing a thorough inspection downtown

You definitely know that your vulva is going to look exactly the same as it did last time, but if someone is going to be up in there, you're going to give it a total check before he goes in.

ALSO READ: 3 things to tell your man that will blow his mind

5. Watch what you eat before sex

Probably eat some aphrodisiac boosting food all day just before getting busy that night.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Clitoris Mind-blowing ways to stimulate itbullet
2 Sex 3 sweet ways to do the nasty in your kitchenbullet
3 Sex 3 positions to help you last longer in bedbullet

Hot! Pulse

5 things you should never do after coitus
Sex 5 things you should never do after coitus
3 harmful things you should never do to your vagina
Vagina 3 harmful things you should never do to it
5 meals to get your sex drive to skyrocket spontaneously
Libido 5 meals to get your sex drive to skyrocket spontaneously
3 ways to feel more intimate after sex
Get Closer 3 ways to feel more intimate after sex