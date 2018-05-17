Things women do just before sex but never admit it

Just try out spontaneous sex without the checks and see the difference.
Below are some things some ladies check before hitting the sheets for that orgasmic round.
Some ladies do smell their armpits as they sexily strip down and you will think she's just casually getting undressed and teasing you, but it's way beyond that as she might be checking if she smells nice.
Just before action, it's either they keep it in their purse so they can change in the bathroom or decide whether to wear it uncomfortably under their clothes for the entire date.
Mostimes, you just want to be freshly shaved down there before your dickappointment. Getting a clean shave gives her some sort of confidence and by the time she hits the sheets, you will get what you truly deserve.
You definitely know that your vulva is going to look exactly the same as it did last time, but if someone is going to be up in there, you're going to give it a total check before he goes in.
Probably eat some aphrodisiac boosting food all day just before getting busy that night.