Things we wish guys knew about blowjob

Women really do love to make their men feel good, and sometimes that means going out of their way to give some good oral sex. But it's not always an easy thing to do.

Is it wrong that we just wish some guys were a little more aware of what it’s like?

Here are 5 things we want dudes to know about BJs.

1. Zero to hero, we deserve some accolades

If we’re fooling around with a guy, his machine will have at least started by the time we get our mouth involved. But if we have to bring things from neutral high speed, there's a lot of work involved and hey! some accolades won't hurt.

2. We are hot and we know it

We know that clear shot of our ass while we’re getting down to business is a nice visual for you. It’s not always easy to give you the money shot (no, not that money shot), but we want you to feel good and have something nice to look at, too. Please compliment accordingly.

3. Don't expect blowjob all the time we are alone

You might always think about a bj just because we decide to give it to you all the time. However, that’s not always realistic so be grateful when you get it, but don’t expect that spectacular meal always.

4. We don't like when you nudge your head to the back

We’ll get there. But your head movement makes us feel obligated and it could be enough to snap us right out of the giving mood. So please don't.

5. Getting on your knees while you stand is something

More like BDSM. submissive move isn’t something we can pull off all the time, but we think all parties can agree that it’s pretty hot. We know you enjoy it, but unless you want to invest in a pair of kneepads to keep by the bed, don’t expect this on a regular basis.