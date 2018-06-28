Things to know if you want to make cowgirl style much better

news

A lot of people say being on top is better for women because she can control the speed, angle, and intensity, so it makes it easier to keep it at a rhythm that’s really doing it for her.

However, your vulva and clitoris are also very accessible, and the vast majority of women find intercourse much more pleasurable if they are also stroking or being stroked in this are.

1. What can you do if you’re having trouble getting the right angle when you’re on top?

It makes sense that being on top lets your clit get more stimulation, but if that angle just isn't happening for you, you've got options. To find that sweet spot, moving your body forward and back very slowly, and left to right, to see if you can notice and slight differences in sensation could work.

2. Is it too deep?

If you are uncomfortable because the penetration feels too deep, you can try lying forward and propping yourself up on your hands or forearms almost like you are in a missionary position. And don't get discouraged if you don't get there right away. The key is to not get caught up thinking it's not working and you need to fix it, but to focus instead on sensually discovering the spot that holds the greatest pleasure for you.

3. Do you get easily tired when on top?

Being on top uses enough energy than just lying there. The biggest thing is to remember to breathe. If you’ve ever done intensive workouts, you can go much farther and longer if you breathe deeply. This will seem totally natural since people tend to breathe much more intensively during sex. Deep inhales and exhales can help you focus on sensation and not become exhausted so quickly.

4. What if I can't relax?

There are lots of other benefits to getting on top that you might not have realized. Sex is very psychological, and for women to experience their deepest orgasms, there are parts of their brain that need to go silent that have to do with judgment and control. When you're on your back, you might actually be more caught up in your head but when you're on top, you're forced to concentrate more on the physical act, which can help you really let go.